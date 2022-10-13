Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 13 - 16

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — These are all your local must-hit food and film festivals, events, movies, markets, and races to help you make the most of your weekend.

Plus, we hope you like Halloween, because it’s mid-October and vampires, jack o’lanterns, and creepy crawlies abound.

Halloween Events in San Diego



Here’s some fun events to participate in San Diego this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego Filipino Film Festival

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Varies

(Runs until Oct. 8) The six-day festival will present 40 films highlighting voices and stories from the Filipino community. The event aims to raise awareness for Filipinx cinema as an important art form and a powerful tool for representation, education, and entertainment.

FRIDAY

Padres vs. Dodgers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

If you nabbed a playoff ticket consider yourself lucky. Petco Park and surrounding Downtown will be the place to be for the Padres playoff game against the Dodgers. Root for the home team while enjoying ballpark favorites like nachos, tacos, hot dogs, and fries.

Gaslamp Flicks

Where: Gaslamp Quarter; Cost: FREE

Ready to feel all the scaries? Gaslamp Flicks: Halloween Edition is back where you can enjoy a free movie paired with a free bucket of popcorn. Friday's screening begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Halloween classics: Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family .

Bands, Bites, and Brews

Where: Town and Country Resort; Cost: $10-$15

Guest are expected to have a rockin' good time with High Tide Society on the Martini Lawn at Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley. High Tide Society is a local Yacht Rock band that covers 70's and early 80's soft-rock hits.

SATURDAY

Ladies at the Lake Fall Market

Where: Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve; Cost: FREE to attend, $6 for parking

Shop from local women in business! There will be a variety of vendors from health & beauty, clothing, jewelry, holiday gifts and more! Bring your appetite because local food trucks will be onsite.

Carmel Valley Trail 5K, 10K, 15K

Where: Torrey Highlands Community Park; Cost: FREE to spectate

Participants at the 9th annual Carmel Valley trail race will experience one of the hillier courses you will find without heading to the mountains. Participants can compete in 15K, 10K or 5K on a single track and dirt service road trails through beautiful open spaces.

Taste for the Space

Where: Parkway Plaza; Cost: $10, Free for children 8 & under

Local food trucks, restaurateurs, and chefs will go head-to-head showcasing their signature cuisine to the public. Visitors along with a panel of local judges will vote to influence whose concept will win their own space at Parkway Plaza along with a prize package valued at over $50,000.

SUNDAY

Escondido Grand Avenue Festival

Where: Grand Ave., Escondido; Cost: Free

Stroll through Escondido's Grand Ave. and check out hundreds of vendors, international cuisine, local entertainment, and more. A kids corner offers youngsters arts and crafts fun, and Art in the Garden gives visitors the chance to peruse unique displays.

Not So Scary Fall Festival

Where: San Dieguito County Park; Cost: Free

How does a nature-themed Halloween family day sound? Kids can join hands-on interactive activities, from craft-making to live animal encounters. Together Nature Collective and County Parks rangers will help kids discover that creepy crawly creatures are not-so-scary after all!

