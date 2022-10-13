Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
womansday.com
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
Star Jones Returns to ‘The View’ and Clashes with Co-Hosts on Ginni Thomas: “I Think She’s a Smart Lady”
Star Jones made her return to The View today to promote her gig as Divorce Court’s newest judge and she couldn’t help but clash a bit with the ladies during a political conversation. The difference of opinion came during a conversation about Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence...
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
Popculture
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
TMZ.com
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
Ivanka Trump Spotted Out With Husband Jared Kushner In Miami After Neighbors Call Out Their Diva-Like Behavior — Pics
Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying the last few days of summer alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, in mid-September. The socialite, 40, and Kushner, 41, held hands as they soaked up the sun. Article continues below advertisement. In another set of photos, the blonde beauty wore a strapless red bathing suit...
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Stephen Colbert Trolls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Joke So Dirty He Can't Even Show It
The Georgia lawmaker griped that electric cars "emasculate" drivers so the "Late Show" developed a solution.
Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter
The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
Jimmy Kimmel Shows Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump What Dad Really Thinks Of Them
The late-night host tears into the former president over his latest Fox News interview.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 5