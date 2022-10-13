Read full article on original website
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint
Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
Burton Fire Department Fighting Staff Shortage
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township. Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip...
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters
Here are the top stories we're following today. Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40. An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 16. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
Flint residents call on City Council to approve ARPA budget
Here are the top stories we're following today. Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16
An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally...
Burton fire department operating at half-staff
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Fire department is on a mission to hire more staff. “Fire departments all across the country are experiencing staffing shortages,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson. Shortages that have them operating at half-staff. Wilkinson says that 25 years ago they had 65 paid...
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world’s largest Christmas store in 1951. According to her obituary, before joining her husband at the store, she was...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
