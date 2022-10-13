ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

WNEM

Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint

Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Burton Fire Department Fighting Staff Shortage

BURTON, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?

There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16

DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Burton fire department operating at half-staff

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Fire department is on a mission to hire more staff. “Fire departments all across the country are experiencing staffing shortages,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson. Shortages that have them operating at half-staff. Wilkinson says that 25 years ago they had 65 paid...
BURTON, MI

