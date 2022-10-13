Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.

FLINT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO