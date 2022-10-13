Read full article on original website
Larys Strong Is One of the Most Vile 'House of the Dragon' Characters — What Happens to Him?
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. It's safe to say that, at this point, we're all aware that everyone in House of the Dragon dies at some point. The Game of Thrones spinoff spans literal decades in a family that goes to war with each other, so naturally, it doesn't end without more bloodshed. And after the Oct. 16 episode, it has to be asked — what happens to those around the Targaryens, like Larys Strong?
You Have 24 Hours to Vote for the Next Mob in 'Minecraft'
Though there's still some time before the Minecraft 1.20 update will hit the game, the developers are already looking for input from fans as to what they want to see in the coming patches. While the 1.19 update brought features like the Warden and new biomes, players can now vote...
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Is Setting the Stage for the Dance of Dragons — Who Wins?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. HBO’s House of the Dragon has been leading up to a civil war between two factions of the Targaryen family called the Dance of Dragons. Since the first episode, some time has passed — 30 years...
Changing Your Crosshair Settings Can Improve Your Shot in 'Overwatch 2'
Getting your crosshair to the right settings is the best way to increase your performance in a first-person shooter game like Overwatch 2. While the default settings will work for many players, if you're looking to better your game, you may want to tweak the settings so they're better suited for your own play style.
