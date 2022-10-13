Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. It's safe to say that, at this point, we're all aware that everyone in House of the Dragon dies at some point. The Game of Thrones spinoff spans literal decades in a family that goes to war with each other, so naturally, it doesn't end without more bloodshed. And after the Oct. 16 episode, it has to be asked — what happens to those around the Targaryens, like Larys Strong?

1 DAY AGO