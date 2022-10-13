Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
In search of pecans and history
‘m on vacation but as the pecan season is getting ready, I wanted to share this re-post from last fall with you again. On my recent morning walks, I have been going through neighborhoods that I played in as a child, looking for pecan trees that I picked up pecans from in my youth.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Homecoming made Friday night even more important
Homecoming games are so important to a school and football team. Having played and coached in many myself, it is always a motivating factor to be chosen by another school to be their homecoming game opponent that season. Good teams play hard and bad teams play harder because you always want to win the opponents homecoming game.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Grimesland murder under investigation
Pitt County, NC – At 8:47 a.m. on the morning of Monday, October 17, 2022, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 592 Weston Rd. for a welfare check. Deputies discovered a deceased female, the victim of a murder believed to have been...
