Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Takes Credit for Rey Mysterio Leaving WWE Raw
This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio attempt to quit WWE over the ongoing situation with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Triple H managed to talk him out of the idea by allowing him to move from Raw to the Blue Brand, and his first match in his new home saw the legendary luchador beat Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
Bray Wyatt Mystery Spotted in Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Segment
A lot was happening during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is probably why some things went under the radar. One such example is a mystery linked to Bray Wyatt that took place during Liv Morgan's segment, which had Morgan delivering a beatdown to Sonya Deville. As pointed out by the GettingOverCast (via Rick Ucchino), a hooded figure can be seen in the background during Morgan's segment, and you can also see a box that has Wyatt's new logo on it. As for what it means, well, that remains to be seen, but this is the latest in interesting teases for Morgan.
AEW and WWE Stars Tease Reunion
The forbidden door between World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling might be ajar. Taking to social media today, noted friends Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli shared short videos of a black screen with music playing in the background. Towards the end of the videos, "U Ready?" is typed out on the screen. All three of these tweets were accompanied by the caption "#DaParty." This is a reference to the three men's UpUpDownDown group who regularly played UNO together on the channel. WWE's Xavier Woods, the founder of UpUpDownDown, is also on the team, but has yet to share the video on his social media.
Triple H Reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
He once again has the whole wrestling world in his hands. Bray Wyatt made his highly-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules, bringing human versions of his Firefly Funhouse puppets with him. This culminated weeks of "white rabbit" teases on WWE programming, which involved QR codes scattered around broadcasts of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown that corresponded to cryptic videos and pictures. These innovative teases were a collaborative effort between Wyatt himself and new Long-Term Creative Director Rob Fee.
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
Here's Which WWE SmackDown Star Was Sent to WWE Raw in the Rey Mysterio Trade
Last week's Friday Night SmackDown featured the news that Rey Mysterio had been traded to the Blue Brand after initially requesting the quit over the ongoing feud with his son Dominik. This week's Monday Night Raw revealed which star the Red Brand got in return, as a repackaged Baron Corbin arrived with JBL as his manager. Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
Ric Flair Compares a Possible Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair Title Feud to Legendary WrestleMania Clash
Since winning the Royal Rumble match in January 2021, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been all but unstoppable. The EST carried that momentum to a WWE WrestleMania 37 main event victory over Sasha Banks and had successful title defenses against the likes of Carmella and Bayley. While she would have a bump in the road at WWE SummerSlam 2021, where she was defeated in seconds by Becky Lynch, she got her swagger back come WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when Belair defeated Lynch to recapture her title. To double down on her dominance, Belair defeated Lynch once again at WWE SummerSlam this past July.
Another WWE Raw Star Appearing on NXT Tonight
WWE is stacking up tonight's episode of NXT. Joining SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez and Raw's Rhea Ripley on tonight's white and gold broadcast will be Kevin Owens. The Monday Night Raw star is set to moderate an in-ring segment between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and upcoming challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Those three men will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22nd, but Owens is being brought in to ensure the men keep the peace until then. The former WWE Universal Champion announced his NXT appearance in a video that he shared on social media.
WWE Raw Preview: Who Is Running The Show, Triple H Update, Brock Lesnar Appearance
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will happen without Paul "Triple H" Levesque being present. News broke earlier in the day that "The Game" had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show. PWInsider followed up that report by stating Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be running the show.
Here's What AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT Have Lined Up for Their Head-to-Head Matchup This Tuesday (Oct. 18)
The "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT will be renewed for one night only this week, as AEW Dynamite has been pushed to Tuesday night due to the ongoing MLB Postseason. The two shows consistently ran head-to-head from Oct. 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021, when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights to run unopposed on the USA Network. AEW consistently beat the Black and Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022
Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).
Former WWE Superstar Teased in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown Vignette
Bray Wyatt is back, and he might be bringing some familiar faces with him. Following his grand return at WWE Extreme Rules, Wyatt appeared on WWE SmackDown to cut an impassioned promo. Wyatt started the segment by addressing that he was sharing a side of himself that he had never shown before, and went on to open up about some of the hardships he faced in his personal life. The promo started somber but quickly turned hopeful once Wyatt thanked the fans for lifting him back up and helping him rediscover his self-confidence. Wyatt's optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would be cut off by a masked man on the tron. While the man's face was not shown and his voice was distorted, it's worth noting that the mask was the same one that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules.
Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"
Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.
WWE's Rumored Crossover With New Japan Has Already Hit a Snag
It looks like WWE's plans for a crossover with New Japan involving "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson have already hit a snag. Anderson and Luke Gallows made their surprise return to WWE on last week's Monday Night Raw, a move made all the more shocking when you realize Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But in an unprecedented move, reports popped up in the days that followed claiming WWE would allow Anderson and Gallows to continue fulfilling their agreed bookings with New Japan, which go all the way up through Wrestle Kingdom in January.
Dragon Ball Super's Massive Gohan Statue Has Fallen... Literally
Dragon Ball Super is one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and the movie makes no apologies for its success. With nearly $100 million at the box office, the feature has become a fan-favorite with audiences across the globe. And now, it seems one of Gohan's big promos for the movie has died a slow, undignified death.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Report: Big Changes Coming to WWE's 2023 Pay-Per-View Schedule
WWE will be shaking up its pay-per-view schedule for 2023, according to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez. News broke Sunday morning that WWE was scrapping its New Year's Day pay-per-view, Day 1, after debuting it back in January. Alvarez also noted there will be more international events and fewer pay-per-views that center around a particular gimmick. In theory, that could mean more shows like Clash at the Castle and few pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules.
