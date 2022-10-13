The Orioles don’t seem likely to kick the habit. The Orioles front office has been working the waiver wire to an even greater extent than usual lately. Last week they claimed not one, but two catchers from the Cincinnati Reds. The double move comes soon after reselecting Anthony Bemboom to the 40-man roster to prevent him from becoming a minor league free agent. They also added Jake Cave last week, a rare claim in the outfield. As other teams shuffle through their own 40-man rosters, expect the Orioles to continue claiming players in the early stages of the offseason.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO