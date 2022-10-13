Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Targeting enzyme could alleviate muscle wasting for cancer patients
Targeting a specific enzyme in the muscle could help cancer patients preserve muscle mass and potentially prolong their survival, according to research from UTHealth Houston. A study led by Yi-Ping Li, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and Pharmacology with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, found that an enzyme known as UBR2 plays a critical role in cancer-induced muscle wasting, also called cancer cachexia.
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure medication effective at any time of day: Large clinical trial overturns previous research
Medication that lowers blood pressure is equally effective if taken in the morning or evening, a large clinical trial has found. This overturns previous research that suggested blood pressure-lowering medication may be more effective if taken in the evening. Blood pressure-lowering medications are among the most widely prescribed in the...
MedicalXpress
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
MedicalXpress
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
MedicalXpress
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains. This may explain several behavioral differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
MedicalXpress
High exposure to glyphosate in pregnancy could cause lower birth weights in babies
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are learning more about the effects of herbicide exposure during pregnancy, finding glyphosate in 99% of the pregnant women they observed in the Midwest. In the study, published recently in Environmental Health, higher glyphosate levels were associated with lower birth weight and may also lead to higher neonatal intensive care unit admission risk.
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
MedicalXpress
Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
MedicalXpress
Gene signature points to prognosis in kidney cancer
Among patients with kidney cancer, the activity of four specific genes in the cancer cells seems to be able to predict the risk of the tumor spreading and the patient's chances of survival. This is shown by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a preclinical study published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Study of claims data compares apixaban vs rivaroxaban for patients with atrial fibrillation and valvular heart disease
A large, population-based study of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD) found that use of apixaban was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism and a lower rate of intracranial or gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding compared with rivaroxaban. The authors say clinicians should consider these findings when selecting anticoagulants in this patient population. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence
More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
MedicalXpress
What you should know about the flu season ahead
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that this year's flu season could be especially rough. But in Chicago and many parts of the United States, current flu activity is extremely low. Should we still be concerned?. While there's no need for alarm, "it's always prudent to expect...
MedicalXpress
Cancer-seeking molecular delivery system could boost immunotherapy drug, research finds
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body's innate immune response to fight the tumor.
MedicalXpress
A sound approach for effective gene therapy delivery to the brain
Researchers have been experimenting with different ways to deliver genes to the brain to treat central nervous system diseases and tumors. One of the obstacles, however, is the ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier while having minimal effect on the other organs in the body. Hong Chen, associate professor of...
Comments / 0