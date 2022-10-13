Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Two cases of acute abdominal pain in patients with COVID-19 in their second week of illness
In a recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, researchers described two cases of acute pain in the abdomen of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes COVID-19, which usually results in respiratory symptoms. The disease severity varies...
CNBC
Omicron-specific Covid boosters appear to work well, new data says—regardless of the side effects you experience
If you already got your omicron-specific Covid booster, you might have experienced some side effects. Maybe even ones that were more intense than your previous shot. But there's no need to worry: Experts and new data say the new shots appear to work — regardless of whether you experience moderate, mild or no side effects at all.
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
psychologytoday.com
Neurological Effects of COVID-19 Linked to 3 Cytokines
COVID-19 prompts a storm of inflammatory cytokines that penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and directly affect the brain. Neurological symptoms from COVID-19 appear to be due to peripheral IL6 crossing the BBB and inducing brain cells to produce IL12 and IL13. The inability to cross the BBB hampers promising drug...
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol
A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
How will long Covid play out over the coming years? Eight experts weigh in
The story of long Covid is just beginning, and no one – not even the experts – knows how it will play out. The “known knowns” are that few, if any, health systems around the world are equipped to cope with the parallel pandemic of long Covid. It will have profound social and economic impacts above and beyond the already devastating effects of acute Sars-CoV-2 infection.
Healthline
Side Effects of Radiation Therapy and How to Manage Them
Radiation therapy is a common part of the treatment plan for many types of cancers. It uses targeted doses of radiation to kill cancer cells or slow their growth. Sometimes, radiation is the only treatment you need. But in most cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like chemotherapy or surgery. Doctors use it:
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
