Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
Kate Middleton and Prince William won't be out and about over the next few days. The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are expected to take a break from public engagements this week as their three children are off from school. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are currently off from classes at Lambrook, where fall half term began last Friday. After the short break, the siblings and their schoolmates will return to the classroom on a favorite childhood holiday — Halloween.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Discusses If Sister Princess Märtha Louise Will Keep Royal Title
"This is a topic that I find difficult," Crown Prince Haakon said Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is speaking out on a "difficult" topic. During an outing, the heir to Norway's throne was asked about the reports saying that discussions are going on about whether or not his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, will keep her royal title. "This is a topic that I find difficult," Crown Prince Haakon said, according to Royal Central. Märtha Louise, 51, got engaged to Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted...
See the Rarely-Published Picture of the Late Queen Elizabeth with Her Parents and Sister
The family photo is on the cover of upcoming book by biographer Sally Bedell Smith Her father called them "us four" to underline their tight family unit at the heart of the British monarchy — and that closeness has rarely been evoked as well as in a picture that's emerged of the late Queen Elizabeth and her family. Headed by King George VI and his wife, also Queen Elizabeth, the family was completed by Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret. The four royals posed for the informal portrait in...
Daniel Craig Receives His Royal Honor from Princess Anne: 'We've Been Expecting You'
The James Bond actor went to Windsor Castle to collect a top honor that was awarded to him by the late Queen Elizabeth Daniel Craig now has another thing in common with James Bond. With a thoughtful and poignant nod to his screen character, the late Queen Elizabeth made Craig a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in January — just like the fictional spy. On Tuesday, the British star, 54, received his honor from the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, at an investiture ceremony...
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
The sweet display echoes an arrangement spotted in one of King Charles' meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace Queen Camilla is keeping her family close. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals. Camilla, 75, was all smiles in the shot taken at in the Morning Room of Clarence House, seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears. In the background...
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles Premiere
Amal Clooney accompanied husband George Clooney to the L.A. premiere of his upcoming Julia Roberts-costarring film Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Friday George Clooney was joined by wife Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Ticket to Paradise's Los Angeles premiere. On Monday, the Ocean's franchise star, 61, and wife Amal, 44, were on hand at the Regency Village Theatre alongside the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, as well as director Ol Parker. George wore a silver suit while Amal opted for a red patterned dress from Alexander McQueen's ...
Queen Camilla Steps Out at Ascot Racecourse to Award Winner of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Queen Camilla is stepping out to honor Queen Elizabeth at one of the late monarch's favorite activities. On Saturday, the new Queen Consort attended QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse. Camilla, 75, judged the Best Turned Out in the Parade Ring and presented the trophy to the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. During the event, she could be seen wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat from Bruce Oldfield, as well as a Philip Treacy hat, per Daily Mail.
Queen Camilla Meets Dua Lipa Before Presenting the Prestigious Booker Prize in London
Dua Lipa is set to deliver the keynote speech on her love of literature, while Queen Camilla will present the top prize Queen Camilla is meeting music royalty! The Queen Consort, 75, stepped out in London Monday to attend the Booker Prize ceremony. The senior royal is set to present this year's Booker Prize for Fiction following a reception and dinner at the evening event. Arriving with a smile at the Roundhouse, an arts venue, Queen Camilla greeted organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, and performers – including Dua Lipa!...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands While Enjoying a Trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are living it up abroad!. The couple was spotted holding hands on Saturday while enjoying their trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue pants, the former Amazon CEO, 58, stayed close to his partner while exploring the historical landmark. He also sported a pair of white sneakers and aviator sunglasses during the outing.
Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told to 'Suck It In' on 'Deal or No Deal' in Podcast Chat with Paris Hilton
The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Paris Hilton to break down the "bimbo" stereotype in a new episode of her Archetypes podcast Meghan Markle is opening up about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. On Tuesday morning, Spotify released the latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes. To start the show, Meghan said she was recently flipping through the channels on TV — "this, by the way, is a rarity when you have two children under the age of four," she said, referring...
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'
When Julia Roberts and George Clooney met in 2000 ahead of shooting Ocean's Eleven, it was love — and laughs — at first sight. "This was just easy," recalls Clooney, 61, of forging a fast friendship on the Vegas heist film 22 years ago. "That's how it felt...
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are putting in the effort to make their marriage work after calling off their divorce. A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "They have moved past many negative issues and are working hard to make their marriage work. They really don't want a divorce. They both agree that they have issues. There is no blame."
Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Poker Face' Premiere in Italy
Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot hit the red carpet in Rome over the weekend for the premiere of Crowe's new film Poker Face. On Sunday, the 58-year-old actor and Theriot appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their relationship went public in November 2020.
