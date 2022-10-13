ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Sacramento Kings have waived veterans Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, ESPN reported Thursday.

Bazemore, 33, averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 39 games (14 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

The journeyman guard-forward has played in 657 games (310 starts) with five teams since 2012, averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds and shooting 35.6 percent from 3-point range.

Cook, 29, last played in the NBA in 2020-21. He won two championships as a backup point guard with the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

He owns career averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 188 games (29 starts) with five teams since his NBA debut in 2017.

–Field Level Media

