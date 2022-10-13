ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Canadiens place defenseman Mike Matheson (back) on injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLMlG_0iXaCFfN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCXw5_0iXaCFfN00

The Montreal Canadiens placed Mike Matheson on injured reserve Thursday and recalled fellow defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Matheson, 28, underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his lower-back injury.

The Canadiens acquired Matheson and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 16 for defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.

Matheson recorded career-high totals in goals (11), assists (20) and points (31) while playing in 74 games last season with the Penguins.

Schueneman, 27, had six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 games last season with the Canadiens.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy