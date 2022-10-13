Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
crowdfundinsider.com
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Recognized for Payment Tokenizing Solution
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has had its tokenizer solution recognized by the Juniper Future Digital Awards. According to a note from the company, its “eCom Tokenizer” has been anointed the winner of the “Fraud and Security Innovation: Payment Tokenization Solution.”. The eCOM Tokenizer by G+D and Netcetera relies on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Agoric Teams Up With Anchorage Digital for Token Launch Support
New crypto protocols are increasingly focused on platform security from their onset, “knowing that trust is key to standing out and building critical momentum at launch,” according to an update from Anchorage Digital. It should come as no surprise, then, that they “are increasingly partnering with Anchorage Digital–the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Empowers Small Businesses via Start Path program
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is expanding its commitment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a new program in its global startup engagement program, Start Path, “specifically tailored to companies supporting the digital needs of SMEs.”. The startups that will be selected for the Start Path Small Business program “will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines based Agribank Introduces Mobile Banking App
Agribusiness Rural Bank, Inc., which is reportedly one of the top ten rural banking institutions based in the Philippines, also referred to as Agribank, has launched a new mobile banking App for Android and iOS, developed and delivered by Geniusto International. This secure and configurable mobile banking platform allows Agribank...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance Introduces Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of a new series of crypto benchmarks, Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The indices are designed “to enable users to better monitor and evaluate the performance of the crypto market for easier research.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Firm Assurely Partners with DealMaker, Offers Insurance for Online Funding Rounds
Assurely, a unique Insurtech company that provides services around securities crowdfunding offerings, has partnered with DealMaker to provide coverage via the platform. DealMaker has emerged as a top securities crowdfunding accelerator and broker-dealer powering online capital formation. According to a company statement, Assurely will be offering insurance coverage for issuers that raise capital online.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper Street Announces Acquisition of Thistle Initiatives Group Ltd
Investment in the regulatory compliance consultancy marks Copper Street Capital’s fifth investment, as the private equity investor “widens its portfolio across lower mid-market European financial services.”. Thistle Initiatives Group will use Copper Street investment “to double in size over the next three years through organic growth and acquisition.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Northstar Acquires $24.4M to Make Financial Guidance a “Universal” Benefit
Northstar, the financial wellness benefit for employees, announced it has raised $24.4 million in new funding “led by GGV Capital and joined by new investors PayPal Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and Canvas Ventures.”. Existing investors in the investment round included M13, Workday Ventures, Parade Ventures, Foundation Capital, Designer Fund,...
crowdfundinsider.com
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
crowdfundinsider.com
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Molo Finance Expands its BTL Product Range
Molo Finance are pleased to announce the expansion of their buy to let product range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for individual buyers and 6.99% on 65% LTV for limited...
crowdfundinsider.com
Southeast Asia’s Pine Labs Announces Pay Later EMIs on Branded Wearables
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has “entered the wearables segment in the consumer electronics category.”. Shoppers in India can now “purchase wearable devices of select brands on a Buy Now Pay Later arrangement using Pine Labs’ PoS terminals.” Top brands offering their wearable products under the Pine Labs Pay Later EMI option “include Fire-Boltt and PLAY.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Alipay+ Teams Up with Merchants in Japan to Create Seamless Travel Experiences
Ant Group announced that Alipay+ has expanded its enablement of seamless travel experiences to Japan, where over 1 million local merchants are now “connected to global cross-border digital payments and marketing capabilities to better serve consumers across the world.”. Universal Studios Japan is the latest partner with Alipay+. Under...
Comments / 0