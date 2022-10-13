Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

