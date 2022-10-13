Read full article on original website
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Paul Finebaum doubles down on Alabama program slipping: ‘It’s the lack of discipline’
Paul Finebaum doubled down Sunday on the state of Alabama football after the No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49. Citing the number of Alabama penalties committed against Tennessee, the SEC Network analyst once again suggested the Nick Saban’s program is slipping. “It’s the lack of...
Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again
Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free on Broncos vs. Chargers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 6 comes to a close with a Monday Night Football contest between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, and BetMGM bonus...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: $1,250 in bonuses for Broncos vs. Chargers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 6 of Monday Night Football features a battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos, and with this DraftKings promo...
Bill Belichick spotlights Ozzie Newsome for Patriots players
After New England defeated Cleveland 38-15 on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recommended that his players walk back on the field on the way to the busses to take note of some of the names in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium, including that of former Alabama standout Ozzie Newsome.
What TV channel is Ravens-Giants on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants face off on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). There have been a lot of people looking forward to the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Giants since coach Brian Daboll hired Wink Martindale to run New York’s defense in early February.
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II ready for prime time again
The Broncos’ offseason trade for quarterback Russell Wilson paired with the hiring of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the NFL team’s new head coach held the promise for an exciting season in Denver. As such, the Broncos were scheduled into four prime-time slots in the...
Desmond Howard reveals he and Peyton Manning shared a cigar after Tennessee’s win over Alabama
Another cigar celebration. This time, it is NFL great and former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning sharing a cigar with former Michigan star and current ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Desmond Howard. It should be noted that the “College GameDay” - along with Manning as the celebrity picker - predicted...
Josh Primo: The face of an NBA franchise?
Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
Is Bailey Zappe threatening Mac Jones’ job as Patriots’ top quarterback?
Could the New England Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback when Mac Jones recovers from an ankle injury?. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had the opportunity to answer that question on Monday, and he sidestepped it every time. :. · STATE ROUNDUP: TYREEK HILL RINGING UP BIG STATS...
Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
