Green Bay, WI

Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again

Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
AUBURN, AL
Bill Belichick spotlights Ozzie Newsome for Patriots players

After New England defeated Cleveland 38-15 on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recommended that his players walk back on the field on the way to the busses to take note of some of the names in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium, including that of former Alabama standout Ozzie Newsome.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
DALLAS, PA
Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II ready for prime time again

The Broncos’ offseason trade for quarterback Russell Wilson paired with the hiring of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the NFL team’s new head coach held the promise for an exciting season in Denver. As such, the Broncos were scheduled into four prime-time slots in the...
DENVER, CO
Josh Primo: The face of an NBA franchise?

Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
CLEVELAND, OH
Birmingham, AL
