Calling all food lovers: STLFoodie's first event features wine, ice cream, pizza, and a movie

St. Louis foodies have an opportunity to get together next week at an event that combines pizza, wine and ice cream at a new local bar. STL Foodies Night at Ssippi natural wine bar takes place on October 18. Ashley Quisumbing, creator of the food blog STLFoodies314.com , told KMOX all about the event, and about her love for the city's food scene.

Quisumbing has been a foodie for most of her life -- in high school, she told KMOX, she started a gourmet club.

"I'm from Southern Illinois, a place called New Baden and I used to put together trips to St. Louis to meet chefs. So this has been a an ongoing love affair for me," she said. "So when I came and moved to the city, I started secretly taking pictures and posting them without my friends knowing. And in 2018 I finally came clean that it was me."

Quisumbing described St. Louis as a "hidden gem" city for foodies.

"We seriously have some powerhouse chefs. And I think my favorite thing is that everyone is collaborative. They support each other. This is a true community," she said. "It's a small-town city, and people really support each other. So honestly, I think the event that I'm doing kind of encompasses that -- it's chefs and businesses that are willing to work together and highlight each other's strengths."

Quisumbing has been going to other food events for years, but this is first event she's putting on herself. She said she wanted to put her name behind brands and businesses that she's passionate about.

The event will take place at Ssippi , a new natural wine bar on Cherokee street, and will feature Nicky Slices Detroit-style pizza, Ice Cream For Bears treats, and natural wine -- to be enjoyed alongside a Halloween movie.

Find out more about the event and how to get tickets here , and listen to the full interview with STL Foodie Ashley Quisumbing:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.