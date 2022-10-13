Broadway’s newest star is a Buccaneers superfan! Benjamin Pajak shares his love for Tom Brady and the Bucs
Broadway actor Benjamin Pajak loves the Tampa Ba y Buccaneers! In fact, his co-star in The Music Man , the one and only Hugh Jackman, surprised him with a Bucs jersey signed by Tom Brady. Benjamin joined Daytime to talk Brady, Bucs, Broadway and more!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
