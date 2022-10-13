ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s newest star is a Buccaneers superfan! Benjamin Pajak shares his love for Tom Brady and the Bucs

By Whitt Laxson
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJxoN_0iXaAysI00

Broadway actor Benjamin Pajak loves the Tampa Ba y Buccaneers! In fact, his co-star in The Music Man , the one and only Hugh Jackman, surprised him with a Bucs jersey signed by Tom Brady. Benjamin joined Daytime to talk Brady, Bucs, Broadway and more!

