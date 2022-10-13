Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
The cancer journey: ‘Healing Through Art’ at McLaren Flint
Flint, MI—Flint resident Catherine Davids, 75, didn’t know what to expect from her first art therapy session. She left about an hour and a half later, carrying a visual art journal she created that day, and, beyond that, newfound connections. “It’s the first time I ever truly experienced...
Flint receives $1.5 million for community violence prevention
Flint, MI – The city of Flint received $1.5 million in federal grant dollars to help prevent violence in the community. The funding comes through the United States Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Flint’s Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie Ferguson, said the city applied for...
$39.5 million secured to demolish blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County
Flint, MI—The Genesee County Land Bank, in partnership with the city of Flint and Genesee County, has secured $39.5 million for blight elimination. The announcement came at an Oct. 12, 2022 City Hall press conference, during which officials shared that the money will go toward the demolition of up to 1,910 blighted structures, both commercial and residential, mostly within the city of Flint.
Flint Board of Ed vote fails, plans to demo Central-Whittier campus postponed
Flint, MI—At the end of a more than five hour meeting, Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education voted 3-3 on a contract to demolish Central High School and Whittier Classical Academy, effectively postponing the decision until further notice. “You would need four votes to move it forward,” FCS...
Designs shared, lease set to come before Flint City Council for Michigan’s newest state park
Flint, MI—Design concepts for a new state park were presented to the public and Flint City Council this week, with planners asking for feedback and lease approval for a project that will span roughly 230 acres across the city of Flint. Once complete, the park will be Michigan’s 104th...
Fire-damaged corner store on Flint’s east side to be demolished by end of November
Flint, MI—A former convenience store on Flint’s east side will soon be demolished, clearing the way for possible redevelopment on the northwest corner of Davison Road and Franklin Avenue. The building is currently owned by the Genesee County Land Bank Authority (GCLBA) and was severely damaged in a...
Flint Fire Stations to offer free smoke detectors
Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.
Flint’s young creatives host new open mic series
Flint, MI—Young people in Flint, Mich. have a new platform to flex their creativity: a monthly open mic night at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub. “I feel like it’s important for the youth to have a safe space to be able to come through and express themselves musically, or whatever talents they may have, and get comfortable with doing that,” said Kameron “King Kam” Motley, one of the founding members of Flint Renaissance Era, a newly-formed collective of Flint-based artists and host of the open mic series.
Community leaders partner with ESPN to open soccer, basketball court in Flint’s Dewey Park
Flint, MI—Soccer balls soared on the north side of Flint, Mich. as young athletes broke in a combined soccer and basketball court in Dewey Park. The brand new court was built through the shared efforts of the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, city officials, ESPN and an international soccer advocacy organization called love.futbol.
Application deadline nears to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI–Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is calling for applications from candidates hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education. The vacant seat was previously filled by Danielle Green. In late August, Green resigned from the Board as part of a condition to...
Flint officials say residents should see water credits on their accounts
Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters. The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.
City of Flint expands Spanish language services with onsite translators
Flint, MI – Officials and community leaders announce a partnership that will help provide Spanish language services at city hall and certain events — Something that Latinx leaders say is a move toward closing information gaps. “For years, we’ve been talking about the issues of language access and...
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in October
Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) and its community partner are continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout October. Below is the schedule for the vaccine clinics and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for individuals 6 months old or above unless stated otherwise.
Flint Public Library renovation wins design award
Flint, MI—The Flint Public Library has received an Excellence in Design Merit Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). According to an Oct. 6, 2022 press release, the award is meant to recognize outstanding architecture projects designed by members of AIA Iowa, of which the Flint Public Library’s designer, OPN Architects, is one.
The future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building remains in limbo as court cases continue
Flint, MI–Flint’s historic Paterson Building has been condemned for nearly half a year, but court cases are honing in on a resolution for the prominent downtown property. On Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Brian S. Pickell of the 7th District Court heard former owner Thomas Collison’s case against Flintstone Investment Group Corp and its associated companies, all of which are or were owned by retired NBA player Morris Peterson.
Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint
Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in October
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout October, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and squash.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
McFarlan Court Street Village redevelopment breaks ground
Flint, MI—Gregg Outen, 62, had resided in Flint for most of his adult life, and he hoped to return to the resurging downtown after living away from the city for some time. Outen, who has retired from the banking and retail industry, found his community in McFarlan Court Street Village, just a few blocks from downtown.
Kettering University grads hope to change how people navigate Flint
Flint, MI—A company that began as a thesis project at a local university now hopes to become the go-to solution for micromobility infrastructure beyond its Flint, Mich. roots. KUHMUTE, founded by Kettering University graduates Peter Deppe and Scott Spitler in 2018, manufactures charging stations that can support a variety...
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0