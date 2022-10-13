ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

williamsonherald.com

FrankTalks panel discusses programs offered at Academy Park, from reading to ziplining

Panelists discussed services and facilities available at the Academy Park campus as Franklin Tomorrow hosted its 10th FrankTalks of 2022 at the Williamson County Enrichment Center Monday morning. Those invited as panelists included newly appointed Williamson County Public Library Director Jessica Jeffers; Adult Services Supervisor Jeffie Nicholson; Jessie Eppelheimer, Advertising...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Carolyn Anderson Porter

Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson. Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

More than 100 turn out for prayer breakfast as Unite Williamson event returns in person

Unite Williamson hosted its annual prayer breakfast Saturday at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. More than a hundred Williamson County residents and representatives from nearby churches, synagogues, mosques and temples attended the event. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Pastor Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church were...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill welcomes new fire chief, Graig Temple

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen's meeting Monday night included the swearing in of Graig Temple as the new fire chief. Temple replaces acting Chief Kevin Glenn, and comes with extensive fire department and emergency management experience from three states. “After a thorough search, we have found the...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Recovery Court to hold annual fundraising breakfast, will honor Judge Martin

The 21st District Recovery Court board of directors is hosting its 11th annual Community Breakfast Monday, Oct. 31, from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. The breakfast, which serves as one of the nonprofit’s two annual fundraisers, supports Recovery Court’s alternative...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Kay Case

Kay Case, age 68 of Franklin passed away Oct. 13, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Herman & Evelyn Case. Kay, or to her family K-Kay, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Kay was the most genuine, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, tough as nails, successful, never met a stranger, outgoing, fabulous karaoke singer, light of any room she walked into, joy to be around, and loved by all persons she would ever meet. She had such an amazing spirit about her and made a huge impact on countless lives. Kay loved her family fiercely and always enjoyed having her family together. It’s safe to say that Kay was an outdoor person and loved everything that the outdoors could offer. She loved everything from golfing to fishing, cycling, running, and hanging out at the houseboat on the lake.She was quite the entertainer and always made sure everyone was having a good time.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott

Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott, age 91 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10, 1930, daughter to the late Lawrence and Daisy Crunk. She was preceded in...
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE

