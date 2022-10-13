Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
FrankTalks panel discusses programs offered at Academy Park, from reading to ziplining
Panelists discussed services and facilities available at the Academy Park campus as Franklin Tomorrow hosted its 10th FrankTalks of 2022 at the Williamson County Enrichment Center Monday morning. Those invited as panelists included newly appointed Williamson County Public Library Director Jessica Jeffers; Adult Services Supervisor Jeffie Nicholson; Jessie Eppelheimer, Advertising...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Carolyn Anderson Porter
Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson. Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi,...
williamsonherald.com
More than 100 turn out for prayer breakfast as Unite Williamson event returns in person
Unite Williamson hosted its annual prayer breakfast Saturday at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. More than a hundred Williamson County residents and representatives from nearby churches, synagogues, mosques and temples attended the event. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Pastor Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church were...
williamsonherald.com
Spring Hill welcomes new fire chief, Graig Temple
The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen's meeting Monday night included the swearing in of Graig Temple as the new fire chief. Temple replaces acting Chief Kevin Glenn, and comes with extensive fire department and emergency management experience from three states. “After a thorough search, we have found the...
williamsonherald.com
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
williamsonherald.com
Recovery Court to hold annual fundraising breakfast, will honor Judge Martin
The 21st District Recovery Court board of directors is hosting its 11th annual Community Breakfast Monday, Oct. 31, from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. The breakfast, which serves as one of the nonprofit’s two annual fundraisers, supports Recovery Court’s alternative...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Kay Case
Kay Case, age 68 of Franklin passed away Oct. 13, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Herman & Evelyn Case. Kay, or to her family K-Kay, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Kay was the most genuine, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, tough as nails, successful, never met a stranger, outgoing, fabulous karaoke singer, light of any room she walked into, joy to be around, and loved by all persons she would ever meet. She had such an amazing spirit about her and made a huge impact on countless lives. Kay loved her family fiercely and always enjoyed having her family together. It’s safe to say that Kay was an outdoor person and loved everything that the outdoors could offer. She loved everything from golfing to fishing, cycling, running, and hanging out at the houseboat on the lake.She was quite the entertainer and always made sure everyone was having a good time.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott
Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott, age 91 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10, 1930, daughter to the late Lawrence and Daisy Crunk. She was preceded in...
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
