Kay Case, age 68 of Franklin passed away Oct. 13, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Herman & Evelyn Case. Kay, or to her family K-Kay, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Kay was the most genuine, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, tough as nails, successful, never met a stranger, outgoing, fabulous karaoke singer, light of any room she walked into, joy to be around, and loved by all persons she would ever meet. She had such an amazing spirit about her and made a huge impact on countless lives. Kay loved her family fiercely and always enjoyed having her family together. It’s safe to say that Kay was an outdoor person and loved everything that the outdoors could offer. She loved everything from golfing to fishing, cycling, running, and hanging out at the houseboat on the lake.She was quite the entertainer and always made sure everyone was having a good time.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO