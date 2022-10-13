Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Three reasons Ohio State football won’t win the National Championship
Yesterday, we gave you three reasons why the Ohio State football team will win the National Championship this year. Today, we give you the glass-half-empty version of the Buckeyes’ season. They currently sit at 6-0 and are ranked second in the AP Poll. The bye week does come at...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 7
With Week 7 of the fantasy football season already here, you’re going to want to exploit these matchups to stay alive in your league or make money in DFS. Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, crazy stat lines, and great fantasy performances. If Week 7 will be anything like what we saw last week, you’ll need to make sure you’re exploiting any good matchup you can in order to come out of the week with a win in your league or a successful DraftKings week. Let’s take a look at a few good matchups on tap for Week 7.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0