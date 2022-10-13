ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 7

With Week 7 of the fantasy football season already here, you’re going to want to exploit these matchups to stay alive in your league or make money in DFS. Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, crazy stat lines, and great fantasy performances. If Week 7 will be anything like what we saw last week, you’ll need to make sure you’re exploiting any good matchup you can in order to come out of the week with a win in your league or a successful DraftKings week. Let’s take a look at a few good matchups on tap for Week 7.
