Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office hosts inaugural K9 Challenge & Demo
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early Saturday afternoon, the community joined Carson City Sheriff’s Office and twenty-eight K9 teams from eight different agencies throughout Northern Nevada at Fuji Park for the areas first regional K9 event. The dog teams competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility,...
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program. The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month. Joining Forces...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Festival at Andelin Family Farm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you get your pumpkin yet? There’s still time to visit the pumpkin patch and enjoy the family friendly activities out on the farm in Spanish Springs. Cameron and Natalie Andelin visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at the Harvest Festival.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue to hold green waste collection events
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is hosting two green waste collection events this weekend. The goal is to help homeowners create defensible space around their homes. One event is Saturday in Palomino Valley at the Ironwood Equestrian Center at 5600 Whiskey Springs Rd. The other event...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Mayoral Race 2022: Lawson vs. Garvey
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The race to become the next mayor of Sparks comes down to incumbent Ed Lawson against challenger Christine Garvey. Lawson was first elected to the Sparks City Council in 2010, and has been Mayor since September of 2020. Garvey is a dental hygenist by trade, but has recently spent a dozen years as a trustee for the Clark County School District.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
mynews4.com
Five escape trailer fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Five people escaped their home safely after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home just before noon on Monday in the area of E. 1st Ave. and Carol Drive. Authorities said clutter...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police warn of scam calls impersonating their employees
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning residents of a scam call purportedly coming from the department demanding money under threat of arrest. Sparks PD says they callers may also ask for personal information. They remind people they will never threaten you or call you to solicit...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
KOLO TV Reno
Officers respond to incident near Sparks Police Department
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:00 A.M. UPDATE: Lillard Drive has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: Lillard Drive is closed just south of Prater Way in Sparks as police respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department. Officers from both Sparks Police and Reno Police are at the scene. No information about...
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update
SPONSORED: Construction on the Oddie Wells Project continues. The project is revitalizing the Oddie Wells Corridor by creating safer streets that are more inviting for everyone, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Our goal with this large-scale construction project is to increase safety and improve mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor.
luxury-houses.net
$13,777,888 Stunning Tahoe Mountain Home with a Layout Designed for Easy Living and Entertaining in Incline Village, Nevada
1042 Lakeshore Blvd in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village, Nevada is a stunning home on a sprawling .61-acre parcel on one of the most prestigious streets in Tahoe with abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, please contact Mary Kleingartner (Phone: 206-604-1200) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Elko Daily Free Press
Saddle-started wild horses adopted
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials. Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12. “Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never...
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
