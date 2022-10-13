Read full article on original website
Top 10 Sport Bikes for the Track
As a sport bike rider, you want to push your bike to the limit and find out what it can really do. There’s just one small problem. You can’t legally do that on public roads. This is one of the reasons why track days are so popular. Become one with your bike as you lean into the corners and find out what your bike can really do. To make the most of your day at the track, you need a bike that’s built for it. These are the top 10 bikes that consistently perform well on the track.
Top 10 Most Affordable Sport Bikes
There was a time when motorcycles were an affordable transportation alternative. These days, not so much. Bikes on the market can cost as much as a car. The bigger the engine and the more technology a bike has, the more expensive it becomes. All is not lost if you don’t have 20, 30, or 40 thousand to spend on a bike. There are some great affordable bikes that you can buy for less than $10,000. They may not have the biggest engines and might not be the fastest bikes on the road. However, they are still fun and get you where you need to go.
Behold, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 Is Coming to Rock the Trails
Harley-Davidson’s foray into the adventure world with the Pan America 1250 came as a pleasant surprise in 2021. Little did we know, the ADV would become the company’s highest-selling product in the USA, establishing itself not just as a good motorcycle, but as a hit for the firm. Now, Harley is all set for round two as it is preparing a more accessible Pan America 975 to take on the mid-capacity ADV segment which features the Ducati Multistrada V2 and the Triumph Tiger 900.
Drool over This Sinister and Sexy Custom BMW R nineT
The customized motorcycle culture is worldwide with those from every nook of the planet curating top-notch customs. That is exemplified by a new sexy and sinister custom BMW R nineT built by South Africa’s Cytech Motorcycles. Custom BMW R nineT Cafe Racer by Cytech Motorcycles. Cytech Motorcycle's custom looks...
The 2023 BMW M2 Will Probably Be BMW's Last True Driver's Car
The 2023 BMW M2 is now officially unveiled and by all accounts, it seems like it really wants to cater to the old-school petrolhead in search of not just uncompromising performance but driving involvement. The G87 M2 is certainly a far cry from the more subtle M models from days past, and that’s even more apparent if you opt for the Performance Parts option. What this does is it turns the new BMW M2 from a pocket rocket into the closest thing to a road-going GT4 racecar you can buy. In many ways, the 2023 M2 is a modern-day E30, and it will likely be BMW’s last driver-centric model.
The 2023 BMW XM in Sao Paolo Yellow is Impossible to Miss
The BMW XM has been a highly polarizing vehicle for the brand. After all, BMW's M division has always been known for performance offerings, but the last standalone bespoke M car you expect from them is yet another SUV instead of a true successor to the M1 supercar from the 1970s. But if the XM is your cup of tea, the idea of having it painted in a bright color, such as Sao Paolo Yellow, might tickle your fancy.
Here’s What A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Does On A Drag Strip
If you’re into supercharged motorcycles, you must already know TTS Performance. For those of you who don’t, TTS is a UK-based shop that specializes in building bespoke superchargers and has given us some insane motorcycles, its latest project being the 370-horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa. The shop also loves putting the bikes to the test on drag strips and in its latest visit, TTS founder Richard Albans took a supercharged Harley-Davidson Road King to a drag strip. The result? Well, stupid-fast quarter-mile times, what else!
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT and DeLorean Alpha5 are Part of Fast & Furious 10
The two-part, 10th installment of The Fast and the Furious saga is expected to bring the film series to a conclusion, and as filming continues, new video from the "Fast-X" movie set have surfaced, revealing a selection of the vehicles that will be featured in the popular car franchise. A video from the YouTube channel "German in Venice" from the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles now shows three vehicles from the upcoming film. The two purely electric concepts include the Dodge Charger, which has been a mainstay of the long-running franchise.
BMW M5 (E60): Performance, Price, and Photos
The BMW M5 E60 is one of the most unique vehicles that the Bavarian automaker has ever built. To this day, this V-10-powered German sedan stands out and is unlike other options in its segment. The M5 E60 was produced between 2004 and 2010. Now, 18 years after its release, it is even more rare and exclusive than before. Yet, this is not always for the right reasons.
Manhart Gives The Mercedes-AMG G63 800 Buff Horses
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is perhaps one of the most highly-tuned luxury SUVs out there. Despite its boxy old-school profile and off-road-focused demeanor, a plethora of tuners have invested in the on-road performance aspect of the G-Class, usually at the expense of off-road capability. One such tuning company is Manhart, which has introduced its new G800 Inferno kit to replace the previous G700 Inferno.
DMC’s Solution Can Put Your 992 GT3 Into the RS Territory
Porsche recently unveiled the more track-focused 911 GT3 RS in August 2022, and though powertrain updates are minimal, it is undoubtedly a step above in design and on-track driveability. After the GT3 RS's introduction, the slightly less track-focused GT3 appears more subdued with its factory-installed accessories. However, German design firm DMC has a solution to make the standard GT3 look far more aggressive with the addition of lightweight parts and better aero.
2023 R36 Nissan GT-R: Everything You Need to Know
The upcoming GT-R has to be one of the most anticipated supercars in recent times. Nissan has been working on a complete model redesign for its flagship model for a while now. Looking back at Nissan's history, the Skyline GT-R, which has long been the icon of Nissan's sports cars lineup, is currently in the third generation of models with the GT-R name, following the first generation from 1969 to 1973 and the second generation from 1989 to 2002.
The 4EVER Trophy EV Marks the Return of the Renault 4
Unveiled in 1961, the Renault 4 was the world's first mass-produced hatchback car and the French company's first front-wheel drive family car. The model stayed in production until 1994, and during that period, more than 8 million units were sold in more than 100 countries. According to Renault, the 4 was "as comfortable in cities as far out in the countryside, and multipurpose – you can drive it to work and on long journeys, use it to carry loads, and a lot more." As a tribute to the 4, Renault unveiled the 4EVER Trophy concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The concept follows the 5 Prototype, and it is yet more proof that the company is preparing for an all-electric future.
The McLaren Solus GT Hasn't Completely Won Over the Man Behind the Design of the P1 and Escort Cosworth RS
Now 63 years old, Frank Stephenson is a famous automobile designer who has worked for companies like BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and McLaren. Some of his most famous designs are the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, the Ferrari F430, the Maserati MC12, the Ferrari FXX, and the McLaren P1 - just to name a few. So, what does one of the biggest designers in the world think about McLaren's latest Solus GT supercar? The answer to that question might surprise you.
The 2024 Integra Type-S Is Proof Acura Doesn't Care What Fans Think
The Acura Integra has a place in automotive history as one of the best, front-wheel-drive cars to come out of Japan. The nameplate dates back to 1986 and until now it has, mostly, not failed to impress. While the 2023 Acura Integra was, not at all, what many enthusiasts had hoped for, the model is about to receive a fresh dose of performance as the 2024 Integra Type-S has finally been confirmed. If you were expecting something completely new, however, get ready to be disappointed as the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R genes seem to be running strong here.
2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Review: The Brand's Most Rugged SUV In Over A Decade
Before Zoom-Zoom became a household advertising slogan during the early 2000s, Mazda had been tapping manufacturing partner and sizable stakeholder Ford for some rebadged 4X4s. The Navajo was a 2-door Explorer, the B-Series a Ranger pickup and the Tribute a small SUV based on the Escape. But by 2008, when Ford decided to divest its stake in the small Japanese automaker, Mazda's product lineup had begun a path to more street-focused utility vehicles like the CX-7. So as not to miss out on the off-road SUV craze currently gripping American drivers, Mazda is introducing the CX-50 Meridian Edition – the brand's first foray into more rugged territory in over a decade.
McLaren is Developing an Electric SUV, and It's Going to be Epic
Under its previous CEO, McLaren had spoken out against the development of an SUV, but there is a new horizon ahead for the automaker. McLaren is developing an SUV under its new CEO, Michael Leiters, and the new chief has announced more details about the upcoming model in an interview with Car Magazine. It should not only impress with great performance and exciting dynamics, but also with its lightweight construction compared to other SUVs.
Everything You Need To Know About The Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 is an amazing piece of Swedish engineering. Here we have a vehicle crafted by a company that understands the importance of reducing emissions for a brighter future. It also understands what it takes to make a driver and the passengers feel comfortable and connected at the same time. Even more exciting is its high-tech AI computer that makes this SUV feel like something out of a sci-fi movie! Let's take a look at all the wonderful things this SUV has to offer.
BMW M4 CSL: It's More Powerful than We've Been Told
Back in the 1960s and early 70's, plenty of automakers were reporting lower power figures for their cars than was actually offered to keep down insurance costs. It doesn't occur as often in the modern era, but sometimes some dyno testing does reveal some big differences in reported power and actual horsepower output. For BMW, it happened back in 2019 when the M5 Competition put down 700 horsepower on the dyno, a big difference from the official figure of 617 horsepower. Now there appears to be a simliar scenario for the recently unveiled M4 CSL.
