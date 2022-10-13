Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras routes in New Orleans shortened again in 2023Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cops: Juvenile shot dead, second child wounded while burglarizing car
New Orleans Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a juvenile in the 7th Ward early this morning. A second child was wounded. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after teens forced into freezer during robbery at a McDonald's
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's Monday night where five people, including teenagers, were forced into the fast food restaurant's freezer. The armed robbery happened at the McDonald's location in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue. Around 8:12...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Central Business District. The shooting happened Monday night in the 800 block of Baronne Street. Police say around 7:50 p.m. a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
WDSU
Bogalusa police investigating multiple shootings across 5 areas
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night. According to Maj. Troy Tervalon with the Bogalusa Police Department, officers are investigating shots fired at five different locations. Evidence of shootings occurring were found at two of those scenes. Tervalon said minor property...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
WDSU
New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 15. According to police, Troy Taylor was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the 5100 block of Timber Haven Lane. Anyone with information on the...
WDSU
New Orleans man reported missing, his cellphone found in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who was last seen with a childhood friend on Oct. 12. According to police, Shaquill Sears, 25, was last seen leaving his residence in the Second District with a childhood friend. Two days later, his phone was found in the Eighth District.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
WDSU
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash on Saturday night
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Saturday night. According to police, Seth Benoit, 26, was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street around 7 p.m., when he attempted to cross the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NOPD: Male victim found dead inside car after being shot multiple times
According to officers, the shooting happened near the corner of Franklin Ave and N. Roman Street just after 4:12 p.m.
WDSU
15-year-old shot and killed outside Bogalusa High School homecoming game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department said a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of a football game on Friday night. Officers report that approximately 18 to 20 shots were fired and that there were three people exchanging gunfire. One of them was the victim. The shooting happened...
WDSU
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident
KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
WDSU
Bogalusa's mayor and police chief respond to violence in the town
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police say they received five calls of shots being fired in the city on Sunday across various locations. They say evidence of casings were found at two of them. This comes after an incident Friday in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
WDSU
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
