Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022
Cody 19-2, 7-2 Star Valley 23-9, 7-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 27-3-1, 5-0 Mountain View 27-4-1, 4-1 Lander 7-18-1, 1-4 Pinedale 17-14, 0-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
Wyoming High School 2022 State Cross Country Championships At A Glance
The 2022 Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships return to Ethete for the title races hosted by Wyoming Indian High School on Saturday. In Class 2A, seven of the top ten finishers from 2021 return in the girls’ field. For the boys, seven runners who placed in the top ten a year ago are back, including the three-time defending state champion Grant Bartlett of Saratoga. He will try for a career sweep, or four-peat, of the 2A title on Saturday.
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
Lander Valley’s Tigers Earned their 5th win Friday Night; Other local teams suffered defeats
The 7th week of Wyoming High School Football is almost in the books, given a few contests remaining on Saturday. Friday night, Lander Valley was the only local team to come away with a victory, 31-13 over Worland at Bill Bush Stadium. Riverton lost up at Buffalo 53-21, Cokeville shut out Thermopois 49-0 and Big Piney topped Wyoming Indian 53 to 12. Saturday Dubois plays at H.E.M and Ten Sleep is at home to Burlington.
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the...
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
Residents claim election fraud
CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
