Ernest Hughart, Harriman
Ernest Hughart, age 88 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1934, in Oak Hill, West Virginia where he lived until his parents moved to East Tennessee when he was just a teenager. Ernest lived in this area the rest of his life and was a faithful and longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He loved his wife, Faye with all his heart and her happiness made him happy. In addition to caring for and loving his wife, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and being actively involved in his church.
James Hopkins Bailey, Ten Mile
James Hopkins Bailey, “Jim Hop” age 87, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born December 16, 1934, in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. Jim Hop played baseball as a young man. He played (1954-1959) in the minor league and broke into the big leagues at the end of his career, age 25, with the Cincinnati Reds. During his lifetime he pitched both Minor League and Major League Baseball. He pitched to his brother, Catcher, Ed Bailey. He looked forward to watching the Atlanta Braves play anytime. Sadly, he missed the Braves win on 10/12/22. He would have liked the win. Jim Hop worked for many trucking companies including SIA Motor Freight in Sales (1961-1996), and he owned and operated Bailey Stump Grinding, (1997-2006). Though he kept much to himself, he prayed and had a great love for family & Jesus. He was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church. He loved his church. Jim Hop loved the outdoors and enjoyed competing in any sport. He also enjoyed hearing and telling a good joke. Some of his favorite times were spent bird hunting with his bird dogs, Buck & Dixie, and many others, in his ole Willys Jeep. In later years he got to where he didn’t really want to kill much but enjoyed all things outdoors, fish fries, and dove suppers. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Bailey Wheeler; parents, Lonas Edgar & Edna Cox Bailey; sister, Jean Bailey Neil; brothers, Bill Harned, Lonas Edgar “Ed” Bailey, Jr.
James Elmer Brewer, 95
James Elmer Brewer, age 95, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. James was born in Nashville, TN, on November 27, 1926, the son of John Henry and Bessie Fuqua Brewer. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Upon leaving the...
Teresa Robbins Lambdin, Andersonville
Teresa Robbins Lambdin, 56, of Andersonville, Tennessee went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Teresa was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Teresa was born on February 6, 1966, to Roma and James Disney in Knoxville, Tennessee. She...
Amos Morgan, Deer Lodge
Amos Morgan, born September 5, 1965, went to be with Jesus on October 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Kilby Morgan; parents, Angmon Morgan and Josie Stephens; and brother, Avery Morgan. He is survived by his parents, Don and Kathy Carrol; daughter, Tessa Kilby; son,...
Lavada Lynn Bratcher, Coalfield
Lavada Lynn Bratcher, age 50 passed away on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at her home in Coalfield. She was born and raised in Oliver Springs and was lovingly known as “Mom” or “Sissy”. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved all animals. She was a huge fan of country music singer Kenny Chesney and had a great love for her family and for the Lord.
Timothy Bryan Cox, Clinton
Timothy Bryan Cox, age 56, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Tim was saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Anderson County High School class of 1984. Tim worked for Shields Electronics, sold real estate, and managed Granny’s Attic for years. He loved antiquing, thrifting, and cooking. He is preceded in death by his parents, Esco and Sophie Cox.
Roger Sierra, Knoxville
Roger Sierra age 40, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. Roger was born September 11, 1982, in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his father, Julio Sierra. He is survived by his mother, Merlano Sierra, and sister, Vanessa Areas. The family...
Brenda L. VanNorstran, Wartburg
Brenda L. VanNorstran, age 59, of Wartburg passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Brenda enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and being with her pets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Farwell &...
Anita Gail Lane Gunter, Wartburg
Anita Gail Lane Gunter, age 63, of Wartburg passed away on October 13, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on March 20, 1959. Anita graduated from Central High School in 1977. After graduating she became a homemaker who loved raising her two children. She had the “green thumb” to raising her flowers, she loved decorating and loved going to the beach. But her grandchildren were her whole world. She will be missed by all who knew her and her fur baby Buffy. She would always tell people “My girls are my world”.
Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, Rockwood (formerly of Dayton, Ohio)
Mr. Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, age 91 of the Westel community of Rockwood, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 6, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He was an extremely hard-working man and loved to work. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church. He spent 24 years at NCR in Dayton Ohio before moving to Tennessee, where he retired from Franklin Limestone. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry Raymond Blackson & Minerva Carter Blackson; wife: Audrey Newport Blackson; and 6 siblings. He is survived by:
Roane County School Board Meeting Rescheduled
Roane County School Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Roane County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022, has been RESCHEDULED for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Roane County Board of Education, Edward E. Williams Building, located at 105 Bluff Road in Kingston.
