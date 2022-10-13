Read full article on original website
Pa. drought watch lifted for half of Lehigh Valley. N.J. drought watch continues.
Autumn rains have finally replenished groundwater enough to end Pennsylvania’s drought watch for 16 counties, including half of the Lehigh Valley. Twenty more are still asked to conserve water. Since Aug. 31, the state had asked residents in 36 eastern counties to conserve water following a dry summer. The...
Newest PA Pride to release Friday at these 2 Lehigh Valley breweries
The newest entry into the PA Pride beer series will be released on Friday, and it’ll be available at a couple of Lehigh Valley-area breweries. The PA Pride Amber Lager, when it becomes available Friday, will mark the final series release of the 2022 calendar, according to a news release. The series is a collaboration between Pennsylvania breweries and popular craft beer blog Breweries in Pennsylvania. The amber lager will be the fourth of the series to release this year and eighth overall.
Gourmet toast and juice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley site. Here’s when, where.
A gourmet toast and juice bar chain that’s growing rapidly nationwide soon will be opening its first Lehigh Valley location. Toastique this January plans to open at 21 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Franchisee Jessica Morrissey of Bethlehem is taking over space that previously occupied Cleo’s Silversmith Studio and Gallery, next to Domino’s Pizza. She bought the 1,692-square-foot building earlier this year and is subdividing the space to include a neighboring tenant to the right. That tenant is yet to be identified.
Lehigh Valley weather: Freeze warning begins overnight
A freeze warning will begin at midnight and last until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County in New Jersey, the National Weather Service says. Because Warren County has already had a freeze this fall, it is not included in the warning, a meteorologist...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
Driver hurt in crash after trying to avoid a deer in Whitehall, cops say
A driver trying to avoid a deer Monday morning crashed on a Whitehall Township road, leaving her injured, township police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 300 block of Mickley Road, and closed the road for about two hours between Delphi and Olympic drives. The female driver was the...
Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion
In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
If my wife moves to Florida, will she have to pay taxes on her 401(k)?
Q. My wife and I have been New Jersey residents since 1991. We are upon the precipice of leaving the state for Florida. She has been retired now for 10 years and I am retiring in two years. If she goes to Florida and becomes a resident — after 183 days with proper documentation — does she have to pay taxes on the withdrawals of her 401(k)? When we file our taxes, do we have to file separately, and what residency moves should she make to mitigate IRS red flags?
Student loan forgiveness: Will I be taxed on my forgiven loans?
With the student loan forgiveness application officially live, many borrowers are wondering if they will be taxed on their forgiven student loans as income. While most states do not tax loan forgiveness as income, some states do. Here’s what you need to know. What are the states that plan...
N.J. is seeking tough restrictions for carrying guns in public. Will they hold up in court?
New Jersey is well known among gun control advocates — and notorious among Second Amendment supporters — for having among the strictest firearms regulations in the country. A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing more leeway for people to carry guns in public has prompted a new round...
N.J.’s new child tax credit: Your questions answered
Millions of families took advantage of the expanded federal child tax credit during the COVID pandemic. They received monthly payments, which were an advance on a credit taken when people filed their tax returns, from July through December 2021. Legislative efforts to keep the payments going failed, but New Jersey passed its own credit, giving eligible families up to $500 per dependent child age 5 or under.
Thief jumps out of van when he realizes he’s not alone, cops say
Wilson Borough police are looking for a man they say broke into a borough home early Saturday morning and stole their van. There was someone in the van at the time, police said, and the thief jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off. Police said the break-in was...
Numbers don’t lie when it comes to the local jobs Lisa Scheller eliminated | Letter
I grew up during the 1980s, the son of a steelworker here in the Lehigh Valley. I know what blue-collar-job outsourcing and job loss looks like. My father, many family members as well as many of the people I know once worked at Bethlehem Steel and Mack Trucks. Their jobs were eliminated or outsourced by people like Lisa Scheller. That’s why I’m so insulted by her claim she’s investing in American jobs, when she’s doing the exact opposite.
Medical helicopter lands on I-80 for driver seriously injured in Warren County crash
A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after driving off the highway and crashing into the woods in Warren County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on I-80 East at mile marker 21 in Allamuchy Township. An Infiniti FX3 ran off the road into the woods, seriously...
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
FBI tracks threats to election workers, with the usual grumbling seen in the Lehigh Valley
With less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 mid-term election, the FBI last week offered tips to the public about avoiding federal election crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is also prioritizing efforts to block and investigate threats to election workers, and outlined how to report suspicious or criminal activity.
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
