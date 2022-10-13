ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest PA Pride to release Friday at these 2 Lehigh Valley breweries

The newest entry into the PA Pride beer series will be released on Friday, and it’ll be available at a couple of Lehigh Valley-area breweries. The PA Pride Amber Lager, when it becomes available Friday, will mark the final series release of the 2022 calendar, according to a news release. The series is a collaboration between Pennsylvania breweries and popular craft beer blog Breweries in Pennsylvania. The amber lager will be the fourth of the series to release this year and eighth overall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gourmet toast and juice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley site. Here’s when, where.

A gourmet toast and juice bar chain that’s growing rapidly nationwide soon will be opening its first Lehigh Valley location. Toastique this January plans to open at 21 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Franchisee Jessica Morrissey of Bethlehem is taking over space that previously occupied Cleo’s Silversmith Studio and Gallery, next to Domino’s Pizza. She bought the 1,692-square-foot building earlier this year and is subdividing the space to include a neighboring tenant to the right. That tenant is yet to be identified.
BETHLEHEM, PA
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.

NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion

In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
If my wife moves to Florida, will she have to pay taxes on her 401(k)?

Q. My wife and I have been New Jersey residents since 1991. We are upon the precipice of leaving the state for Florida. She has been retired now for 10 years and I am retiring in two years. If she goes to Florida and becomes a resident — after 183 days with proper documentation — does she have to pay taxes on the withdrawals of her 401(k)? When we file our taxes, do we have to file separately, and what residency moves should she make to mitigate IRS red flags?
FLORIDA STATE
N.J.’s new child tax credit: Your questions answered

Millions of families took advantage of the expanded federal child tax credit during the COVID pandemic. They received monthly payments, which were an advance on a credit taken when people filed their tax returns, from July through December 2021. Legislative efforts to keep the payments going failed, but New Jersey passed its own credit, giving eligible families up to $500 per dependent child age 5 or under.
Numbers don’t lie when it comes to the local jobs Lisa Scheller eliminated | Letter

I grew up during the 1980s, the son of a steelworker here in the Lehigh Valley. I know what blue-collar-job outsourcing and job loss looks like. My father, many family members as well as many of the people I know once worked at Bethlehem Steel and Mack Trucks. Their jobs were eliminated or outsourced by people like Lisa Scheller. That’s why I’m so insulted by her claim she’s investing in American jobs, when she’s doing the exact opposite.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
