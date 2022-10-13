Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Tuberville responds to reparation comment controversy: ‘Issue is crime, not race’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is speaking out on the controversy regarding his recent comments during a Trump rally in Nevada. After days of silence on the matter, Tuberville, R-Alabama, provided a statement to Alabama Daily News. The statement comes after the former Auburn football coach received heavy criticism after saying Democrats were in favor of “reparation” because they were “pro-crime.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0