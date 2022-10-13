Read full article on original website
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
Three York men sentenced to 120 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three York men have been sentenced to 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, 32, Alex Rivera Ramos, 30 and Pedro Diaz, 27, were each sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
Cumberland County police arrest man involved in East Coast prescription fraud ring
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a forged prescription in Cumberland County last week led to the arrest of a man linked to an East Coast fraud ring. On Oct. 5, Newville Police were dispatched to the Big Spring Pharmacy for a prescription fraud call. When they arrived, officers...
Police are searching for missing teen in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Lancaster. Savion Patterson, 14, was last seen on the front porch of his home on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Lancaster police. "His family is eager to have him...
$90,000 grant will be used to purchase body cameras for select Department of Corrections officers
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Body cameras will soon be worn by select Department of Corrections (DOC) members. DOC Acting Secretary George Little announced Friday, Oct. 14 that the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund the body-worn camera program. The $90,000 grant comes from the United States...
Coroner called to scene in Lancaster County machinery incident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with machinery in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County after a piece of machinery crushed a worker around 2 p.m. According to on-scene...
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
Nearby shots-fired call forces Harrisburg elementary school into temporary lockdown, officials say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shots-fired report in the vicinity of a Harrisburg elementary school caused officials to place the building in temporary lockdown Monday morning, school district officials said in a notice to parents and guardians. The incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. near Foose Elementary School on the 1300...
Central Dauphin parents, educators call for higher aide pay
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Gerren Wagner’s son gets specialized education at Central Dauphin School District. She says the lack of paraprofessional aides in the district is hurting her son’s education goals. “He had a rate of about eight to 10 new mastered targets every week," Wagner said....
Experts say rainbow fentanyl is not a concern for Halloween
PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa. — Rainbow fentanyl is causing health experts and government officials to remind the public to stay vigilant. Patrick Trainor, supervisory special agent at the Philadelphia Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), said illicit fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. “That could potentially be a...
Pa. Task Force 1 members share what they saw while deployed in Florida
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are home after helping communities in Florida that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “Destruction…I mean there is little or nothing left," said Captain Jeremy Saul from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Saul describes the scene when he first arrived...
2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month's ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with...
