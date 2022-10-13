ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
Three York men sentenced to 120 months in prison for cocaine trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three York men have been sentenced to 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, 32, Alex Rivera Ramos, 30 and Pedro Diaz, 27, were each sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.
Police are searching for missing teen in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Lancaster. Savion Patterson, 14, was last seen on the front porch of his home on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Lancaster police. "His family is eager to have him...
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
Experts say rainbow fentanyl is not a concern for Halloween

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa. — Rainbow fentanyl is causing health experts and government officials to remind the public to stay vigilant. Patrick Trainor, supervisory special agent at the Philadelphia Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), said illicit fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. “That could potentially be a...
2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month's ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with...
