A storied history: SF Children’s Book Project honored for 30 years gifting power of literacy

Several Bay Area school districts recognized for policies that support LGBTQ students
IN ITS LATEST survey of California’s unified school districts, an LGBTQ+ civil rights nonprofit honored 19 districts for their inclusive policies supporting LGBTQ+ students and identified others who need to do more to ensure students feel safe on campus. Equality California, one of the country’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organizations,...
Carolyn Jackson named new general manager at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts
Carolyn Jackson is the new general manager of the Lesher Center for the Arts, the city of Walnut Creek announced Tuesday. Jackson replaces longtime general manager Scott Denison, who retired in January. Jackson has served in the role as interim general manager for the past nine months. Jackson will lead...
Pass the Remote: Don’t-miss features from SF Latino Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival and Green Film Festival lineups
A first-hand account about being migrant workers assigned to clip pot leaves in the Emerald Triangle, along with a feature about a grandfather superhero helping his former kid actor grandson get his groove back, are two features worth checking out during the 14th San Francisco Latino Film Festival. Pass the...
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – October 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. by Danna Staaf (San Jose) (Carolrhoda Books, October 4) A middle-grade biography of the pioneering female scientist Jeanne Villepreux-Power who invented aquariums and solved the mystery of argonaut octopuses. Calling the Wind. Trudy Ludwig (author) & Kathryn Otoshi...
Adrienne Price’s trans-themed rock opera ‘The Red Shades’ set to premiere at Z Space
THERE ARE DIFFERENT shades of red, such as scarlet, crimson, vermilion, burgundy and carmine. There are also various intense emotions associated with this particular primary color – courage, love, anger and passion. And then there’s The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera, a one-of-a-kind event slated for its...
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
Measure Q would let Oakland develop 13,000 low-income rentals, but no funding attached
A measure on the ballot this November in Oakland seeks to give the city authority to develop, build, acquire or help develop up to 13,000 low-rent housing units in the city. Measure Q aims to provide affordable rental housing for Oakland residents. Voter authorization to build low-rent housing is required by the state Constitution.
Best Bets: Premiere of Kathak dance show ‘Invoking the River,’ sensational pianist Yuja Wang at San Francisco Symphony and a free RAWdance performance
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: If you haven’t yet visited Salesforce Park, the 5.4-acre marvel atop the Transbay Joint Powers Authority...
SF voters to decide between affordable housing ballot measures
On the San Francisco ballot for Nov. 8 are two near-identical propositions promising to expedite affordable housing and adequately the city’s housing crisis. In September, the nonprofit San Francisco Housing Action Coalition challenged to remove one of the two measures, one submitted from the Board of Supervisors, from the ballot. A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled that it’s up to the voters to decide between the two competing housing initiatives.
‘Our teachers matter’: Oakland seeks to keep its educators with housing grants, stipends
More teachers and especially teachers of color may remain in Oakland thanks in part to $6 million from state and private sources, city officials announced. Five million dollars will go toward continuing the Teachers Rooted in Oakland program. The program reduces the cost of housing for Oakland Unified School District teachers as well as prospective teachers training and earning their credential. TriO also provides a stipend for both groups.
Former Evergreen schools superintendent wins $2M discrimination case
Women earn about 83 cents for every dollar men make. For the first-ever woman superintendent at one Silicon Valley school district, that number was closer to 81 cents compared to her male predecessors. Former Evergreen School District Superintendent Kathy Gomez won a more than $2 million settlement, after a federal...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
Alameda County small business owners eligible to apply for pandemic relief grants
Alameda County small businesses are eligible for grant money to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county and the East Bay Economic Development Alliance. The money for the grants was approved by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and will come from American Rescue Plan funds. The...
South Bay leaders celebrate new state law helping businesses comply with ADA
Local leaders and disability rights groups on Thursday celebrated the signing of a new law that will expand funding to small businesses to improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on the 32nd anniversary of the federal law that made discrimination against people with disabilities illegal. That included access...
Pumpkin to talk about: North American record set by goard at Bay Area contest
A Minnesota grower squashed a national record for growing the largest pumpkin at the “Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs,” otherwise known as the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. Travis Gienger’s Rhino Gourd weighed in at a staggering 2,560 pounds on Monday, beating the North...
Green chemistry: UC Berkeley wins grant to cut harmful materials in consumer products
The University of California, Berkeley has been awarded a $334,275 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to expand its Greener Solutions Project, aiming to reduce hazardous chemicals in commercial products. Agency officials this week announced the selection of the university, along with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control...
‘Clear lies’: Federal judge forces ADA plaintiff, attorneys to pay fine for ‘bad-faith’ lawsuits
A FEDERAL JUDGE in San Francisco has ordered a disabled plaintiff and his lawyers to pay $35,000 for what he said was their “concerted, bad-faith sanctionable conduct” in the course of a lawsuit they brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday...
SJ libraries reach ‘significant milestone’ with more than half of branches open Sundays
For the first time in San Jose Public Library’s history, more than half of the city’ public libraries are open to patrons on Sundays. Starting this month, community members can now visit 16 of the 24 neighborhood branch locations seven days a week. The expansion comes after the...
‘Evictorbook’ unmasks corporate landlords in Oakland and SF, logs their eviction histories
Watchdog groups in Oakland and San Francisco have a new tool to hold corporate entities accountable for alleged unfair housing practices. Evictorbook is the culmination of thousands of volunteer hours that compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the San Francisco Rent Board on evictions, building complaints and building permits with state records of corporate ownership to untangle the web of corporate landlords and the shell companies through which they operate.
Coming back from COVID: Concord offering nonprofits up to $2M through grant program
Nonprofit organizations in the city of Concord are being encouraged to apply for newly available grants to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city’s spokesperson. The $7 million program will award grants to tax-exempt nonprofits in amounts between $50,000 and...
