North Dakota Police Still Searching For Convicted Criminal Accused Of Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder

Reelz

Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.

Reelz

According to a police video from Reelz ’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com , a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.

But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston Police Department, the suspect has still not been caught.

Even more shocking is the fact that Higdon is reportedly wanted for a series of other charges separate from the domestic violence call: including attempted murder.

Reelz

The suspect also has a long record of sexual assault and violence, including the 1996 conviction for the rape of a 13-year-old, according to On Patrol: Live commentator Sean “Sticks” Larkin .

Higdon, who also goes by Leo, is a 51-year-old white male. He is 6’ 2”, weighs approximately 240 lbs., is bald and has blue eyes – although he is believed to have facial hair.

The still at large attempted murder suspect also reportedly has a tattoo of the grim reaper waiving a rebel flag inked on his upper right arm.He is considered armed and very dangerous.

On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call the Williston Police Department with any potential information that could help determine Higdon’s current whereabouts at 1-701-713-3355

Reelz

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Higdon is just the latest suspect to be featured in On Patrol: Live ’s WANTED LIST segment.

Last week, police in Houston, Texas were on the hunt for three unidentified men caught on a security camera stealing gas-powered generators from a local hardware store.

On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/