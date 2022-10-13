Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State
DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
From Tinder match to scam victim: AG warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto con
Random messages from people with unknown numbers acting as an old friend or apologizing for a wrong number may not be as innocuous as they seem, according to the Michigan Attorney General. Scammers have been luring in potential victims with the promise of being a long-forgotten friend, a new friend,...
Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. opens in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - There is a new coffee shop unlike any other that just opened up in Grand Blanc. Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., 11419 S. Saginaw St., had soft openings on both Friday, Oct. 14, and Monday, Oct. 17, introducing Grand Blanc residents to Yemeni coffee, tea and smoothies.
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
Macomb Mall evacuated after shots fired, report says
ROSEVILLE, MI -- The Macomb Mall was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day after shots were fired outside, according to media reports. Police responded to the Macomb Mall in Roseville on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16. It appeared two groups of people were involved in an an altercation around 2 p.m., The Detroit News reported, based on information from Roseville Police Department Chief Ryan Monroe.
Genesee County commissioner District 5 race pits Avery against Chambers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Current District 5 county Commissioner James Avery, D-Grand Blanc, will be challenged by Republican Teri Lynn Chambers in the Nov. 8 general election. Avery is a former member of the Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education and was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners in January to replace former Commissioner Mark Young.
Barack Obama to rally with Michigan Dems in Detroit Oct. 29
Former President Barack Obama will return to Detroit for a rally supporting Democrats on Oct. 29, 10 days before the Nov. 8 general election. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announcing the appearance said Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other Democrats would join Obama for a get out the vote rally. Registration is open to the public here.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
The kid from ‘The Shining’ comes face-to-face with his worst nightmare in Michigan
NOVI, MI - Talk about a surreal moment almost nobody saw. The kid from “The Shining” came face-to-face with a guy who looks just like his worst nightmare, Jack Torrance. The encounter happened at Motor City Comic Con this weekend. Of course, this wasn’t Jack Torrance or even...
Oakland County man; ‘I felt like I couldn’t breathe!’ after winning $549,033 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A lottery player from Oakland County went from being dejected to being elated after he won a $549,033 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash game. “I bought two Fast Cash tickets while I was at the store, a Super Lucky 7′s...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: D&W’s Street Eatery provides Latin American BBQ
FENTON, MI - Smokin Street Tacos, Wide Load Nachos, Dirty Smoked Burritos, and Barbeque Black Beans. D&W’s Street Eatery, a Fenton-based food truck, advertises as a Latin American restaurant and has everything people look for, including a vegan option. Dana Ahrenberg began working in restaurants at 14 years old,...
Grand Blanc rounds out Fire Prevention week with open house, 5K run
GRAND BLANC, MI -- The Grand Blanc Fire Department opened its fire house doors Saturday for a free event for families to promote fire safety. This is the third year the department hosted its open house to commemorate national Fire Prevention Week. The National Fire Protection Association puts on the national campaign with this year marking the 100th anniversary.
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Wynton Marsalis to help Michigan marching band ring in 125th Anniversary at halftime
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jazz and the University of Michigan Marching Band are around the same age. Jazz historians say that while the genre evolved over the 19th century, a commonly accepted origin was in New Orleans around 1895, according to NewOrleans.com. A year after that, Harry dePont gathered gathered...
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
See more than 100 photos from Michigan football’s dominant win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan continues to dominate opponents, and Penn State felt it today. The fifth-ranked Wolverines rushed for a season-high 418 yards against the nation’s No. 5 rushing defense on Saturday, beating No. 10 Penn State in lopsided fashion, 41-17, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s lingering ankle sprain feeling better after bye
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown played through a high ankle sprain before the bye week, saying he was at about 85% in the shutout loss in New England. The second-year wideout was limited to one of the worst games of his young career while trying...
Defense carries Goodrich to first Metro League football championship
LINDEN, MI – Great defense has been the calling card of Goodrich’s football team all season and it was the same thing that delivered the Martians’ first Metro League championship. Goodrich pitched its third shutout of the season Saturday night, when the Martians held host Linden to...
