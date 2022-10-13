ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State

DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50

There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb Mall evacuated after shots fired, report says

ROSEVILLE, MI -- The Macomb Mall was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day after shots were fired outside, according to media reports. Police responded to the Macomb Mall in Roseville on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16. It appeared two groups of people were involved in an an altercation around 2 p.m., The Detroit News reported, based on information from Roseville Police Department Chief Ryan Monroe.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Barack Obama to rally with Michigan Dems in Detroit Oct. 29

Former President Barack Obama will return to Detroit for a rally supporting Democrats on Oct. 29, 10 days before the Nov. 8 general election. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announcing the appearance said Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other Democrats would join Obama for a get out the vote rally. Registration is open to the public here.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
Community Policy