New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
republic-online.com
Broncos protect home field on senior night, 46-0
SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos celebrated senior night with a 46-0 shutout against the Fort Scott Tigers. Colton McKanna scored five touchdowns in the victory at home Friday, Oct. 14.
republic-online.com
Taylor runs for record 347 yards, four TDs at Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS — Landon Taylor ran for a school-record 347 yards and four touchdowns as the Paola Panthers defeated the Bonner Springs Braves by a score of 41-22. Paola scored on six of their nine possessions at Bonner Springs on Friday, Oct. 14, improving to 3-4 with the victory.
republic-online.com
Spring Hill boys capture Frontier League cross country title
BONNER SPRINGS – The Spring Hill Broncos won the Frontier League cross country meet. It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by 11 points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.
republic-online.com
Wildcats post 44 points in shutout against Cyclones
OTTAWA – The Louisburg Wildcats won their sixth straight game, grounding the Ottawa Cyclones in a commanding 44-0 shutout Friday, Oct. 14. Louisburg has not lost a game since the season opener against Heritage in Rodgers, Ark. The Wildcats improved to 6-1 with the victory.
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
inkansascity.com
From the Owners of Café Provence and French Market, Verbena Brings New England Fare To Prairie Village
Patrick and Joanne Quillec initially didn’t have any intention of opening restaurants beyond their Prairie Village-based Café Provence and French Market concepts, but when the couple was invited to take a tour of the soon-to-be-finished Meadowbrook Park, that changed. “VanTrust (the redevelopers of the park) approached us with...
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
As temperatures drop in the KC area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?
With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm car immediately. But is it legal to heat your car up unattended?
Fireplace chimney fire displaces family in Overland Park
OPFD said a fire Sunday night that displaced a family serves as a reminder to get fireplaces and furnaces inspected every year.
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
KMBC.com
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
