Spring Hill, KS

Taylor runs for record 347 yards, four TDs at Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS — Landon Taylor ran for a school-record 347 yards and four touchdowns as the Paola Panthers defeated the Bonner Springs Braves by a score of 41-22. Paola scored on six of their nine possessions at Bonner Springs on Friday, Oct. 14, improving to 3-4 with the victory.
PAOLA, KS
Spring Hill boys capture Frontier League cross country title

BONNER SPRINGS – The Spring Hill Broncos won the Frontier League cross country meet. It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by 11 points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.
SPRING HILL, KS
Wildcats post 44 points in shutout against Cyclones

OTTAWA – The Louisburg Wildcats won their sixth straight game, grounding the Ottawa Cyclones in a commanding 44-0 shutout Friday, Oct. 14. Louisburg has not lost a game since the season opener against Heritage in Rodgers, Ark. The Wildcats improved to 6-1 with the victory.
LOUISBURG, KS
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day.  “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO
No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
KANSAS CITY, MO

