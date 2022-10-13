Read full article on original website
More than a dozen involved in fight at a Charlotte HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
fortmillprepsports.com
Catawba Ridge golf heading to 4A state tourney; Jackets, Falcons have individual qualifiers
The Catawba Ridge girls golf team finished second by five strokes in the 4A Upper State tournament Monday at the Saulda Valley Country Club in Williamston. The Copperheads shot a 339 to Pickens 334 as Eileen Zeoli and Katherine Mann led the field in finishing first and second in the one-day, 18-hole tournament.
Fayetteville State punishes Livingstone on homecoming
Fayettville State kept putting Livingstone in the Columbia blue turf all day long. The post Fayetteville State punishes Livingstone on homecoming appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
WBTV
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, authorities said. According to information from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bouknight was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday on the DWI charge. Bouknight’s bond was set at $2,500.
Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
cn2.com
More Art Is Coming To Lancaster As Mural Court Project Is Announced
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Downtown Lancaster is looking forward to some new artsy additions that are expected to change the main street area for the better. It’s all part of the Lancaster Downtown Revitalization plan that began back in 2018 when the city hired a firm to create a master plan. Since then several projects have been completed with another on the way as city officials announce on this Monday the plan for an all new mural court.
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doctors said they have seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV […]
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
