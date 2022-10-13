ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

FOX8 News

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
cn2.com

More Art Is Coming To Lancaster As Mural Court Project Is Announced

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Downtown Lancaster is looking forward to some new artsy additions that are expected to change the main street area for the better. It’s all part of the Lancaster Downtown Revitalization plan that began back in 2018 when the city hired a firm to create a master plan. Since then several projects have been completed with another on the way as city officials announce on this Monday the plan for an all new mural court.
LANCASTER, SC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doctors said they have seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC

