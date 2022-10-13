ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License and taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6600.

