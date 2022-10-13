Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
OMS named OVRCC Member of the Month
LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Mountain School (OMS) has been selected as the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) October 2022 Member of the Month in honor of Chris Hurka being named the Vermont Alpine Racing Association (VARA) Rolf Gidlow Development Coach of the Year. Hurka is the Alpine...
vermontjournal.com
From Mark Boutwell, of Senior Solutions
The upcoming state and national elections offer voters a chance to reset priorities and focus on true pockets of need, one of which is providing for older adults. Federal funding for the Older Americans Act – which gets passed to the state of Vermont and then to the five area agencies on aging, including Senior Solutions – pays for everything from Meals on Wheels to our busy information and assistance Helpline.
vermontjournal.com
David Feurzeig stops in Chester to perform
CHESTER, Vt. – “Play Every Town” is coming to Chester, Vt. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. This will be Concert no. 17 of 252 in the Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate series with pianist David Feurzeig. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit Vermont350, www.350vermont.org.
vermontjournal.com
Rose Marie Brooks, 1947-2022
WALPOLE, N.H. – Rose Marie Brooks of Upper Walpole Road in Walpole, N.H., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at her home. Rose Marie was born on Nov. 7, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. to the late Russell and Nellie (Sanderson) Washburne. Rose Marie graduated from Peterborough High School and...
vermontjournal.com
Applehead Witches fly into the Library
S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library is happy to announce that a favorite fall tradition is back. Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will once again offer her witch-making workshop to goblins of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Come make applehead witch puppets and other creepy crafts. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. All materials are provided. You may contact the library at 802-824-5125 for more information.
vermontjournal.com
Glenda Marie Cross, 1948-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Glenda Marie Cross passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on Jan. 22, 1948 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Rodney and Irene (“Minnie”) Swan. Glenda graduated from Springfield High School in 1966. She was married to...
vermontjournal.com
Pet of the Week: Caroline
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sweet Caroline is three years old and seeking a home as your only furbaby. Caroline loves to go for rides, play ball, and snuggle on the couch. For more information on this happy girl, call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application at www.spflhumane.org. The Humane Society is open by appointment only. We are having our Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items or brand new items that can be gifted that you would like to donate, please drop off anytime at the shelter at your convenience.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield students win Garden Club scholarships
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club (SGC) has announced that Alicia Ostrum has won their 2022 SGC scholarship and Claire Palmer has won the 2022 Sandy MacGillivray Memorial Scholarship. Ostrum plans on attending Utah Tech University and majoring in engineering. She hopes to open a research facility, one...
vermontjournal.com
Marie Johnson, 2022
PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Our precious mother, Marie Johnson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, peacefully at home after battling a long illness. She was a devoted mother to her eight children. Marie never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Nancy Kessling on Tesha Buss for State Representative
In November we will elect someone who will go to Montpelier to represent us in the legislative process. There are two candidates vying for this privilege: One has a proven history of using politics to advance his own agenda, and one has a proven history of service to her community.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Thomas Costello on Carolyn Partridge for Assistant Judge
May this express my support for the election of Carolyn Partridge to the office of Assistant Judge for Windham County. Carolyn’s experience as a legislator recommends her highly for the office. As a committee chair in the House of Representatives for 14 years, Carolyn rightly earned a reputation for fairness, competence, and compassion. These qualities will serve her well on the bench. Her service as Assistant Judge will bring honor to the bench, justice to those who appear before her, and competence to the county she well serves.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Lynn Bohi on Clarkson, McCormack, and White
Please join me in voting for three excellent candidates for Windsor County Senate. If you are looking for experience, listening skills, energy, and thoughtfulness, you will choose Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White. Senator McCormack has been elected by Windsor County voters 15 times. He has served on several...
vermontjournal.com
Community Lunch Program takes off
LUDLOW, Vt. – Looking for a really good, nourishing, home cooked meal, to socialize with community folks, friends, and neighbors, and hear some relaxing live, local music? It all happens at the Ludlow Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. The November Community Lunch features a traditional Thanksgiving theme with fresh, roasted turkey, stuffing, and all the sides.
vermontjournal.com
LRC’s Chili Cook-Off results
LUDLOW, Vt. – The 31st Annual Chili Cook-Off took place this past holiday weekend of Oct. 8, 2022, and was a major success. The weather was perfect, hundreds of “taste testers” were treated to a large variety of chilis, and the many chili providers were happy with the reception of their unique brands of “real” chili. Additionally, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gained resources to continue providing assistance to local projects.
vermontjournal.com
Wild Goose Players present “A Little Night Music”
PUTNEY, Vt. – Wild Goose Players will present “A Little Night Music” at Next Stage Arts in Putney, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, Directed by David Stern, with Musical Direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha. Sondheim’s hilarious tour de force exploration of love and sex reveals how our...
Comments / 0