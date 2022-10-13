SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sweet Caroline is three years old and seeking a home as your only furbaby. Caroline loves to go for rides, play ball, and snuggle on the couch. For more information on this happy girl, call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application at www.spflhumane.org. The Humane Society is open by appointment only. We are having our Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items or brand new items that can be gifted that you would like to donate, please drop off anytime at the shelter at your convenience.

