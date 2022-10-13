Just when Overwatch fans finally got their chance to log into the sequel, they were met with frustration and disappointment. Overwatch 2 went live on October 4 and there are thousands of players that are waiting in the same astronomical queue times. And even the lucky few that have managed to get into the game, there is solid chance they could get booted from the server for seemingly no reason at all. Fortunately for players everywhere Blizzard plans on making an adjustment as soon as possible.

11 DAYS AGO