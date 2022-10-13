ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Picnics Revealed

The more modern Pokemon games have continued to try and bridge the gap between people and their virtual friends, aka their Pokemon. Scarlet and Violet are clearly going to be the same. This time it feels as though they are making additions and combining it with nearly everything else they have done in the past. Here is a look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Picnics.
K’Sante Abilities Revealed

K’Sante the Pride of Nazumah has been getting teases and reveals all week. Now the first gameplay trailer has come out showing off some of his abilities. There is no doubt he will be a top laner but could he see play elsewhere too? Here is the latest on the K’Sante Abilities.
Pokemon Farigiraf Shown in New Scarlet and Violet Trailer

For fans wanting to know more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a brand new trailer was just released. In this trailer some new aspects of the game were shown along with a new evolution for an older Pokemon. It is clear that even a month out, the Pokemon devs are not wanting to show too much. Here is a look at the new Girafarig evolution added to Pokemon, Farigiraf.
VALORANT Harbor Release Date

VALORANT continues to bring out new and innovative agents. Harbor seems like they will be no different. Codenamed Mage, Harbor is certainly going to be a very new type of agent. He is seemingly connected to the latest map, Pearl as well. Now that Harbor has been revealed, people are going to want to know what the VALORANT Harbor Release Date will be.
Apex Legends Catalyst Revealed

Apex Legends continues to bring out great characters. They are very unique in what they offer and while some may be stronger than others, none of them are boring. This has continued since their first characters and now to the newest ones. Season 15 will see the newest Legend making their way into the arena. Here is what has been shown and is known about Apex Legends Catalyst including their release date.
VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch

Just like its other franchises, Riot Games continues to provide VALORANT with a new update. Another update means new patch notes. The VALORANT 5.08 update is here, bringing a whole new agent and smaller changes. The reasoning behind this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. Here are the latest VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes.
Overwatch 2 Best Hero Season 1

With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to understand...
K’Sante Skins For League of Legends

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah is heading to the rift and looking for trouble. The newest top lane brawler was revealed early in the morning on Saturday October 15. K’Sante’s gameplay trailer highlighted the new champion and gave players a small glimpse of what the champion can do. While his kit isn’t exactly known just yet, players while most likely get a look at the skins for K’Sante very soon. Better yet, players can be optimistic about what the additional skin for K’Sante may look even before the initial announcement.
Victorious Sejuani Skin Revealed for 2022 Ranked Rewards

As sometimes happens with Garena, the company that helps get League of Legends to Southeast Asia, a small timing error has seemingly occurred. They revealed that the 2022 Ranked Rewards Skin will be Victorious Sejuani. Here is a look at the skin and how to get it. For the full...
How To Claim Free Overwatch 2 Rewards

After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them free Overwatch 2 rewards. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend and the others are a free Reaper Skin and a weapon charm. Here’s how to claim the free Overwatch 2 rewards.
Overwatch 2 Will Go Offline Briefly to Address Release Day Issues

Just when Overwatch fans finally got their chance to log into the sequel, they were met with frustration and disappointment. Overwatch 2 went live on October 4 and there are thousands of players that are waiting in the same astronomical queue times. And even the lucky few that have managed to get into the game, there is solid chance they could get booted from the server for seemingly no reason at all. Fortunately for players everywhere Blizzard plans on making an adjustment as soon as possible.
K’Sante PBE Date: When to Expect the Shuriman Tank

The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante PBE Release Date.
Fortnightmares Escape Room Sign-Up

Fortnite’s Halloween event is back yet again bringing new game modes, rewards, and cosmetics. To earn these items players will have to complete the Fortnightmares Escape Room sign-up. Without doing so, no progress toward any of the different tasks and challenges will be earned. Here’s how to signup for the Fortnitemares Escape Room.
When Is The Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend

After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them various gifts. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend. Here is when the Double XP Weekend begins. Double XP Dates. To apologize for any issues players experienced around the game’s launch. There...
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass

With one week left to go the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass was leaked ahead of schedule. The Act 3 battle pass will bring a plethora of cosmetics and customization for players to equip. Here’s everything included in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass. Weapon...
League of Legends Empyrean Skins Bring the Destruction

Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding a new skin line, the Empyrean skins alongside the release of K’Sante. The eight champions getting new skins are Jax, Jhin, K’Sante, Lux, Pyke, Vex, Zac and Zed. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Empyrean Skins.
Pokémon Bellibolt Scarlet And Violet Reveal

Electric-type Gym Leader Iono has revealed to gamers not only her partner gym Pokémon, but a new Pokémon added to the franchise. Pokémon Bellibolt, an Electric-type frog will be joining the evergrowing roster of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. Bellibolt Bio. Category :. EleFrog Pokémon. Type...
League of Legends Season 12 End Date and Time

League of Legends Season 12 is adding more great content to the League of Legends universe. It is starting with Zeri and even giving fans the first Void champion since the addition of Kai’Sa. It will be interesting to see what the mid-season event will be after the Sentinels of Light event sadly did not get received well. As the year comes closer to ending, fans will start wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 12 End Date?
When Is The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event?

At the beginning of its launch, its long queue times and bugs weren’t the only scary thing Overwatch 2 was bringing this October. The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event will be making its debut in the new sequel bringing in new PVE mode, skins, and more. When Is it?. Overwatch...
[Sources] TSM Likely to Stick with Chime for 2023 Season

The LCS Offseason is here. With all LCS teams out of contention at Worlds 2022, the teams are going to start getting their plans for 2023 in place. TSM are obviously included in that and have already made the move of releasing Tactical. Now, it looks as if TSM are likely to stick Chime according to multiple sources. Here is the latest.
