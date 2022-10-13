Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
KWHI GETTING READY FOR HALLOWEEN PARTY
KWHI will continue its tradition of giving away great prizes the whole family can enjoy at its annual on-the-radio Halloween Party. Entry cards for the Halloween Party, set for 7 p.m. on Halloween night, have been delivered to all Brenham and Burton schools and are also available at KWHI’s offices at 223 East Main Street in Brenham.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS KIDS GONE FISHIN’, WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS
Two guests will be on hand this week for the Community Corner on KWHI. Tammy Jaster and Angelica Gamboa of the City of Brenham will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the 16th Annual Kids gone Fishin’ at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center on Saturday. Washington County Chamber...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local school celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Chamber will welcome new member Grace Lutheran School, located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join for chapel and music at 8:30 a.m.
kwhi.com
PROJECT GRADUATION 2023 BEGINS FUNDRAISING EFFORTS
Statistics have proven that the “graduation season” is one of the deadliest for teenagers. In hopes of preventing any of these fatal tragedies from occurring locally, parents of Brenham High School’s Senior Class are once again hosting Project Graduation. Since its inception in Brenham, Project Graduation has...
kwhi.com
COW-CALF CLINIC SCHOLARSHIP COMMITTEE 4TH ANNUAL DRAWING
The South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Scholarship Committee will present their 4th Annual Scholarship Drawing. The drawing benefits graduating seniors in a nine-county area and supports the annual Cow-Calf Clinic Youth Track. This year’s drawing boasts over $34,000 worth of prizes, spread out over 18 opportunities to win!. Only...
kwhi.com
LARRY & MARY WHIGHAM, BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION GIFT GRAND PIANO TO BLINN MUSIC DEPT.
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus has a new “grand lady” at its Machat Music Facility. Longtime supporters Larry and Mary Whigham gifted $25,000 and the Blinn College Foundation gifted $7,590 for the purchase of a Yamaha C7 grand piano, one of the most sought-after pianos in the world for live music venues, theatres, and recordings.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS RECEIVE THE AWA “WILL ROGERS AWARD”
Two Washington County residents were recognized for their effort to preserve and perpetuate the heritage of the American cowboy. Lonnie and Barbara Tegeler of Chappell Hill received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists for their “Rocking T” chuck wagon. The award was presented to...
kwhi.com
HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING CANCELLED
Update @ 9:05 a.m.: The Brenham Historic Preservation Board's meeting scheduled for this (Monday) evening has been cancelled. Original Story @ 8:15 a.m.: The Brenham Historic Preservation Board will hear a request this (Monday) evening from a wine bar in downtown seeking to add a shipping container on site. In...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES HOST “DIG PINK NIGHT” AGAINST MONTGOMERY
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is hosting their 18th Annual "Dig Pink Night" this (Tuesday) evening at the Brenham High School Gym. The Cubettes are 29-12 overall and 10-1 in district. They have clinched a playoff spot and can win the district championship with a victory tonight (Tuesday). They are...
Grato Italian Restaurant now open in Cypress
Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Grato Italian Restaurant) Grato Italian Restaurant opened a new location at 20503 FM 529, Ste. 100, Cypress, on Oct. 6. The restaurant serves Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and more classics. Grato Italian Restaurant also offers lunch specials from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 346-377-6754.
Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress
Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD RECEIVES BOND UPDATE, DISCUSSES GRADUATION
The Burton bond project is drawing closer to an official start date for construction. During Monday’s Burton School Board meeting, DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said everything is out to bid right now for contractors. A pre-bid meeting will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Burton High School auditorium to allow contractors to walk through the project, meet with the architect and ask questions.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MONDAY
The Brenham School Board will receive the results of the intruder audit report Thursday at the School Safety and Security Committee Meeting, but the public will not. Jay Huffty, Director of Safety and Security for the District, told the School Board Monday evening that he will protect that information in the interest of student and staff safety.
progressivegrocer.com
Kroger Stores to Feature Zalat Pizza Restaurants
Texas cult favorite Zalat Pizza is set to debut the first two locations of a multi-unit development relationship with The Kroger Co. According to the agreement, Zalat will roll out its pickup and on-demand delivery pizza restaurants within Kroger supermarkets. The first two pilot locations will be in Houston, with the first, within Kroger’s Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace supermarket, scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 21. The second restaurant, at Kroger’s Conroe Marketplace store, is slated to open in December. Additional openings in 2023 will be revealed in the next few months.
thewrangleronline.com
History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory
Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS TO FACE RUNGE ON “PINK OUT NIGHT”
Burton High School has announced that this Friday’s football game against the Runge Yellowjackets is going to be “Pink Out Night”. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink to school that day and at the game that night in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The...
fox44news.com
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Early voting starts next Monday; here are three Precinct 3 locations to cast your ballot
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (on Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
KWTX
Drug dealer arrested after trying to enter club with gun in Northgate: police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police working in the Northgate Bar District over the weekend arrested Kaycon Gage Wilson, of Columbus, Texas, after they were notified by a nightclub’s doorman that Wilson attempted to gain entrance to the club with a handgun. Police said the doorman gave a description...
