Chloe Bailey Exudes Confidence in Fitted Bodysuit & Metallic Boots for B.DY by Garage Collection

Garage, a part of Groupe Dynamite Inc., has announced its new B.DY by Garage line. The Montreal-based retailer tapped Chloe Bailey as the brand’s ambassador. The multi-hyphenate phenom and Grammy-nominated R&B singer embodies the pillars of the B.DY by Garage collection with unapologetic confidence on and off stage.

“I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in their body! It took me a while to be and feel confident in my own skin, but this past year I feel like I’ve really come to love, respect and accept my body unapologetically. It’s no secret that I feel most like myself and most confident when I’m on stage, but wearing B.DY by Garage makes me feel sexy, confident and fearless off stage. It’s been a pleasure working with the Garage team!” Bailey explained.

Garage’s mission is to empower women to be confident, authentic and unapologetic in their own style, using fashion as a fun way to celebrate life. The exclusive line includes a variety of seamless knit tops, bodysuits, cargo bottoms and everyday basics. The fabric composition is soft, smooth, sleek, and available in rich colorways. The collection puts a twist on classic favorites from sporty and sexy, to off-duty and edgy — making them the perfect versatile pieces to take from day to night.

The B.DY by Garage collection is currently available in Garage stores in the United States and Canada and online at garageclothing.com . The new line ranges in price from $25 – $40 and is available in sizes XS- L.

