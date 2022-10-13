‘Heatwave’ Limited Series In Works At HBO Max From Shannon Murphy & Anna Symon

HBO Max is developing Heatwave , a limited series from director Shannon Murphy ( Killing Eve ), writer Anna Symon ( Mrs. Wilson ) and Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Productions.

Written by Symon, in Heatwave, on a scorching family holiday in Ibiza, a forty-something woman embarks on a reckless affair with her friends’ teenage son. As the temperature rises, long held secrets and buried grievances set fire to both marriages. Both couples must confront the reality of who they once were and who they have now become.

Symon and Murphy executive produce and Murphy will direct the first block of the series. Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect executive produces for HBO Max.

BAFTA nominee Symon most recently penned the adaptation of The Essex Serpent , starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel, for Apple TV+. Her other credits include the TV miniseries Deep Water and Mrs. Wilson.

Murphy made her feature film directorial debut with 2019’s Babyteeth , starring Ben Mendelsohn, Essie Davis and Eliza Scanlen. On television, she directed multiple episodes of Killing Eve and is currently working on The Power, Prime Video’s 10-episode global thriller drama based on Naomi Alderman’s feminist sci-fi book, and is set to direct The Strays , the series adaptation of Emily Bitto’s novel, with Apogee Pictures and See Pictures. Murphy is repped by Lark Management.