‘Heatwave’ Limited Series In Works At HBO Max From Shannon Murphy & Anna Symon

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
HBO Max is developing Heatwave , a limited series from director Shannon Murphy ( Killing Eve ), writer Anna Symon ( Mrs. Wilson ) and Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Productions.

Written by Symon, in Heatwave, on a scorching family holiday in Ibiza, a forty-something woman embarks on a reckless affair with her friends’ teenage son. As the temperature rises, long held secrets and buried grievances set fire to both marriages. Both couples must confront the reality of who they once were and who they have now become.

Symon and Murphy executive produce and Murphy will direct the first block of the series. Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect executive produces for HBO Max.

BAFTA nominee Symon most recently penned the adaptation of The Essex Serpent , starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel, for Apple TV+. Her other credits include the TV miniseries Deep Water and Mrs. Wilson.

Murphy made her feature film directorial debut with 2019’s Babyteeth , starring Ben Mendelsohn, Essie Davis and Eliza Scanlen. On television, she directed multiple episodes of Killing Eve and is currently working on The Power, Prime Video’s 10-episode global thriller drama based on Naomi Alderman’s feminist sci-fi book, and is set to direct The Strays , the series adaptation of Emily Bitto’s novel, with Apogee Pictures and See Pictures. Murphy is repped by Lark Management.

Deadline

Mike Schank Dies: ‘American Movie’ Documentary Co-Star Was 53

Mike Schank, a musician who was featured prominently in American Movie, the cult 1999 documentary that won a big prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has died. He was 53. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, told the Associated Press that Schank died October 13 after a months-long battle with cancer. Several big-name actors and filmmaker mourned Schank on social media; read a sampling below. Director Chris Smith’s American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize — the first of several festival and critics’ awards and nominations it would glean. It centered on aspiring filmmaker Mark...
Deadline

Martin Short, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier Confirmed For ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special; Rizwan Manji, More Cast

Martin Short, Shania Twain and David Alan Grier are confirmed for ABC’s upcoming special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary, playing Lumière, Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth, respectively. Rounding out the cast of the two-hour hybrid animated/live-action special are Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones and Leo Abelo Perry. They join previously announced H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, and Rita Moreno as narrator. Manji will play Gaston’s loyal sidekick Le Fou, Briones portrays Belle’s loving father, Maurice; and Perry is Mrs. Potts’ son Chip. The special will include live never-before-seen musical performances, along with new sets...
Deadline

‘Unbelievable Me’: Warner Bros. Discovery Behind Human Adversity TV Series – Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is behind a TV show telling real life stories of people overcoming severe medical conditions to show human bravery, with Netflix’s Amazing on the Inside producer Future Studios and distributor TVF International shopping Unbelievable Me at Mipcom Cannes this week. The show will roll out on WBD’s linear channels and streamer Discovery+ in the UK, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Latin America and Poland. Future and TVF will seek to strike further deals in Cannes. Unbelievable Me features real life stories of human bravery as inspirational people strive to overcome severe illnesses and medical conditions, refusing to allow their...
Deadline

‘Independence Day’ Co-Writer Dean Devlin’s ElectricNOW AVoD Goes Global

EXCLUSIVE: Independence Day and Godzilla co-writer Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment is to roll out its AVoD ElectricNOW beyond the U.S. The platform, which has around 450 hours of programing, will launch in Australia early next month before subsequently rolling out to Canada and the UK. ElectricNOW has been available in the U.S. for several years and features the likes of The CW’s The Outpost and TNT’s The Librarians franchises. Features include British romcom Say My Name, Irish thriller The Dig and U.S. war drama Flyboys. The company also has a video podcast network titled Electric Surge. “When we first launched ElectricNOW...
Deadline

Loaded Magazine TV Series In Development With Channel 4-Backed Spirit Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The story of popular UK lads magazine Loaded, which covered the 1990s Cool Britannia era in all its glory, is to be told in a TV series from Channel 4-backed Spirit Studios. Spirit has optioned the rights to Loaded co-founder Tim Southwell’s Getting Away With It book and original screenplay as it pushes further into scripted. Southwell has written the script and other writers will come on board further down the line. The book depicts an era dominated by Britpop, drug culture and a fresh sense of optimism. Launched in 1994 by Southwell, James Brown and Mick Brunnage, Loaded was...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Season 14 Reboot Cast Confirmed With 7 New Housewives Including Jenna Lyons – BravoCon

A new era of The Real Housewives of New York City is upon us as the seven new stars of the reality franchise were confirmed at BravoCon. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are the new housewives from the Big Apple that will be part of the upcoming Season 14 set to start shooting this fall. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the Bravo convention in NYC. RELATED: BravoCon 2022 Photos: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Kathy Hilton, Teresa Giudice & Kandi Burruss...
Deadline

Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41 – Update

The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann And Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake’ Confirmed At Bravo For 2023

The Real Housewives of New York City may be on pause but stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are not and they’re set to take their next adventure. Bravo has announced Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, a spinoff that has the socialites travel to the small town of Benton, Illinois that will premiere in 2023. De Lesseps and Morgan are uptown girls and are used to being amidst luxury and comfort. However, the Benton town council invite the housewives to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. RELATED: Bravo And Peacock...
Deadline

Yolanda Hadid On ‘RHOBH’ Taking Toll On Mental Health: “I Was Fighting For My Life”

Yolanda Hadid is recalling her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and talking about how difficult it was on her mental health. “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” the former Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight. Hadid joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 3 and spent four seasons on the Bravo reality series. The former model showcased her struggles with Lyme disease as many of her costars questioned her...
Deadline

Brandon Liebman Moving From WME To UTA?

EXCLUSIVE: Talent agent Brandon Liebman is in talks to join UTA after leaving WME, where he was a partner since 2014. Word about Liebman’s move has been circulating in town all day. He has been in the mix with clients that include Dev Patel, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden, Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and there will likely be a scrum for those clients. Liebman helped build a promising career for Armie Hammer, but cut the actor loose in 2021 when unsavory headlines made him a blight on the client list. No comment from UTA. We’ll update when his deal makes. More from Deadline'The Inspection' Filmmakers Elegance Bratton & Chester Algernal Gordon Sign With WMEUTA And Former Backer Investcorp Form Venture To Invest In The Creator Economy, Web3 And Other Emerging Sectors'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Signs With WMEBest of DeadlineRobbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To NowDeadline’s 50 Classic Holiday Movies Gallery: From 'It's a Wonderful Life' And 'A Christmas Story' To 'Die Hard' And 'The Holiday'
Deadline

Angelina Jolie Deal Dissected By Fremantle Bosses Jennifer Mullin & Andrea Scrosati – Mipcom Cannes

Fremantle bosses Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati have dissected the Angelina Jolie deal that is seeing the Oscar winner produce films, TV drama and docs over the next three years, with Scrosati talking up the agnostic nature of the partnership. Delivering a rare keynote together at Mipcom Cannes, the CEO and Group COO said Jolie had been courted by several suitors when they were first meeting with her last year. “She was looking for a producing partner and had plenty of opportunity with others,” said Mullin. “We met a couple of times when we were in the throes of Covid always over...
Deadline

“Rattled” Netflix Delays Harry And Meghan Documentary Until 2023 Following Attacks Undermining ‘The Crown’

EXCLUSIVE: Rattled after attacks on Season 5 of The Crown, Netflix has decided to postpone its documentary series featuring Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, until next year. Related Story Netflix Suffers Royal Headache Over 'The Crown' S5, Plus Harry And Meghan's Documentary Launch Date Related Story Artios Awards TV Nominations: Netflix & HBO/Max Lead Field For Casting Society Related Story 'The Crown' Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More The documentary unofficially had been slated to stream on Netflix in December following the November 9 launch of The Crown. However, Netflix came under...
Deadline

Tim Roth-Starring Paramount+ Australia Drama ‘Last King Of The Cross’ Sold To Sky – Mipcom Cannes

Tim Roth-starring Australian drama Last King of the Cross has been picked up by Sky in Europe, marking the first major sale of the Paramount+ series as it heads to Mipcom Cannes. Sky has picked up the show for its UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany service, striking the deal with distributor Cineflix Rights. Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography, Helium’s 10-parter stars Academy Award-nominee Roth as Ezra Shipman, a kingpin in Sydney’s Kings Cross nightclub district in the 1980s and 1990s. Roth replaced Ian McShane in one of the lead roles earlier this year. Lincoln Younes and Claude Jabbour also lead...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Takes “A Lot Of Edits” To Avoid R Rating

“Just kill them,” says Dwayne Johnson’s title character says at one point in Black Adam, according to his co-star Mo Amer. The comedian said he was taken aback by the departure from the honorable tough-guy persona Johnson has crafted through so many other films. “It just took me a second to recalibrate and be like, ‘Oh wow, this is going to be amazing,’ ” Amer told Collider recently. “He just completely — he obviously has a body of work, but you don’t see The Rock. You see Black Adam, truly.” Related Story Dwayne Johnson Says He "Absolutely" Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover...
Deadline

John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”

John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
Deadline

