ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

CJ Ujah to be considered for Britain’s 4x100m relay return after doping ban

By Sean Ingle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13F7Pr_0iXa7ccs00
CJ Ujah at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

CJ Ujah will be welcomed back into Britain’s 4x100m relay squad if he runs fast enough to earn selection after his doping ban , UK Athletics’ new technical director, Stephen Maguire, has confirmed. However, Maguire admitted there may need to be mediation with Ujah and some of his teammates to make sure “they are on the same page”.

Ujah ran the lead leg when Team GB’s relay men won silver at last year’s Olympic Games only to test positive for two banned substances, which led to him receiving a 22-month ban and the team being stripped of their medals .

Related: CJ Ujah: ‘I had this stain against my name. It hurt so much and still does’ | Sean Ingle

What complicates Maguire’s decision is that while some in the relay squad have publicly forgiven Ujah, one of them, Richard Kilty, called his behaviour “sloppy and reckless” and said he would never do so.

Asked whether he felt comfortable in selecting Ujah, who will be free to run again in June after being cleared of intentionally taking banned drugs, Maguire said: “It’s not just me. It’s the British Athletics stance on things. If he’s available to compete we will select him.

“I haven’t spoken to CJ in a couple of years, but he made a mistake and that’s clear. So it’s looking at that environment and where it all fits. Hopefully things go easy for CJ in coming back and we’re in a position where it would be great to have that choice in selecting CJ.”

The well-respected Maguire has first-hand experience of Britain’s relay squads, having been the brains behind the world championship gold medal in 2017 and multiple other triumphs. When asked whether Ujah’s inclusion would require mediation, he said: “In the past when we’ve had issues with a practice going wrong, a dropped baton, there’s always that element you have to address.

“Yes is the word because we have to reaffirm where we’re at, and are we all on the same page? I’d be surprised if – although I’m not sure mediation is the right word – if we didn’t have conversations about this is how it’s going to look.

“But relays are an interesting one, as it isn’t just about running fast. It’s about trust, behaviour and understanding the team aspect. I need to see what the environment is like. And CJ, first of all, has to run fast.”

Maguire’s appointment has been widely welcomed by those in the sport after a rocky few years for UKA on and off the track. He urged athletes to be frank with him as he pledged to focus on success, stability and honesty.

“Am I expecting everybody to be telling me that this is all roses and sunshine and everything like that? No. I think to move forward, I want them to be honest about the problems. What they’ll get for me is someone who will definitely listen, definitely understand the issues and try to fix it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Family of George Floyd considers legal action over Kanye West comments

The family of George Floyd has said it is considering taking legal action against Kanye West after the rapper alleged that the 46-year-old man died from drug abuse. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder in May 2020. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes while the unarmed Black man was handcuffed and lying face down on the street, crying “I can’t breathe”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

State TV journalist who denounced Ukraine war flees Russia

A former Russian state television journalist who protested against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast has fled the country after being put on a wanted list. “[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house...
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
The Guardian

Christine Eccles obituary

My friend Christine Eccles, who has died aged 75, was a writer, theatre director and activist who lived out her principles and ideals with brilliant vigour, wit and energy. In the early 1970s she set up her own theatre company, Mayday, at the newly opened Battersea Arts Centre in south London (based in the old Battersea town hall), where the plays and events she put on over the next few years confronted community issues with exuberance, playfulness and subversion.
The Guardian

The Guardian

478K+
Followers
108K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy