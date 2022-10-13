ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty and is sentenced to life

By Bevan Hurley and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYrdI_0iXa6vBe00

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty after a jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday morning to an emotionally-charged courtroom packed with survivors and families of the 17 students and staff killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

Family members appeared stunned and shook their heads as the 17-count verdict was read out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

The jury found that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proved during the trial, but at least one juror found they were not outweighed by mitigating circumstances.

The 12-person panel had to be unanimous to reach a death penalty verdict. After the sentencing, it was claimed that only one juror voted against the death penalty .

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty in October last year to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others.

During a three-month trial, the state described how Cruz planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.

His defence attorney Melisa McNeill and her team have never disputed that Cruz committed the shooting, but blamed his birth mother’s excessive drinking during pregnancy, which left him with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJgJa_0iXa6vBe00

It has been more than four years since Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 armed with an AR-15. He stalked the freshman building, murdering 14 students and three staff members.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

In the state’s closing argument , prosecutor Mike Satz outlined the extent of planning Cruz put into carrying out the school shooting and walked jurors through the graphic moments of the attack – including how he shot and killed some terrified victims at point blank range.

“The testimony revealed the unspeakable, horrific brutality and the relentless cruelty that the defendant performed in the 1200 building on February 14 2018,” he said.

The prosecutor described the plans as “goal directed”, “calculated” and “purposeful”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UpTg_0iXa6vBe00

Mr Satz urged jurors to review his YouTube comments and internet history where he spoke of his desire to kill as many people as he could.

“It has been said that what one writes and what one says is a window into someone’s soul and some of the remarks the defendant wrote on his YouTube were: ‘no mercy, no questions, double tap’, ‘I’m going to kill a s*** ton of people and murder children’,” he said. “And on July 4 2017, ‘I love to see the families suffer.’”

He told jurors that “every YouTube comment, every search, everything that’s in evidence you can review when you deliberate”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDDmA_0iXa6vBe00

“What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” he said. “That’s what he wanted to do, that’s what he planned to do and that’s what he did.

In the defence’s closing argument, Cruz’s attorney Melisa McNeill pleaded with jurors to show the mass shooter mercy by sparing his life when they deliver their verdict.

“You have to live with your decision for the rest of your life,” she said. “It’s your individual moral decision.”

When they “wake up in the night” after the trial is over, she told they won’t be with their fellow jurors but they will be alone with “your heart, your moral compass”.

Ms McNeill said that killing Cruz will “change absolutely nothing” and will not bring back the 14 students and three educators that he murdered in one of the worst mass shootings in US history.

Jurors deliberated for roughly seven-and-a-half hours before returning the verdict on Thursday.

Cruz sat silent and emotionless as each count was read out, while family members of the victims seated in the gallery hid their heads in their hands in apparent disbelief.

Several families expressed their shock and outrage at a press conference after the court adjourned.

Lori Alhadeff, the mother of victim Alyssa Alhadeff, said she was “beyond disappointed”.

“This should have been the death penalty, 1,000 per cent,” she said.

Standing next to his wife, father Ilan Alhadeff asked jurors: “What were you thinking? Jail is about rehabbing someone. There is no rehabbing [with Cruz].

“I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail. And it should be a short life.

“What a load of hogwash. There were no mitigating circumstances. He’s not a human being. He’s an animal.”

The families expressed how the verdict erased their faith in the justice system.

“It’s pretty unreal that nobody paid attention to the facts of this case, that nobody can remember who a victim is and what they look like,” Tony Mantalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, told reporters.

“Our justice system should have been used to punish this shooter to the fullest extent of the law, not as an act of revenge, but to protect our nation’s schools to stop others from attacking the future of this country when they attack our schools,” he said.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the shooting, said: “I’m stunned. I’m devastated. There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today.

“This jury failed our families today.”

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the massacre, told reporters he’d learned only a single juror decided against the death penalty.

“As I was walking up here, I was informed that the vote was 11 to one,” Mr Petty said of the jury’s decision. “One juror. One juror either didn’t understand the facts in this case or was dishonest with themselves when they signed up to become a juror and would never have voted for the death penalty .”

“You cannot look at the facts of this case, look at the cruel and inhumane way the 17 victims were treated…” he continued before diverting to the horror details presented in court.

Mr Petty thanked prosecutors for doing a “perfect job” on the case, saying: “Each of those jurors understood the facts that were presented and the aggravators.

“Yet somehow, one of them thought that the mitigators presented by the defence” outweighed those aggravating factors.

He said he understood the duty borne by the defence, but said: “The lack of empathy shown by the defence to these families – it’s indefensible.”

Comments / 6

Corey Johns
4d ago

long live the broomstick. he won't last long many prisoners are fathers nuff said.

Reply(2)
7
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Death penalty sought for woman convicted of killing expectant Texas mother to steal her unborn baby

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury Wednesday to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.
NEW BOSTON, TX
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy