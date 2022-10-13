This Fan-favorite Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Is Over 60% Off Today — You Can Grab It for Just $7

Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still a ton of items marked down on the marketplace, including a bestselling dog bowl with over 83,200 five-star reviews. Pet parents say the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl has stopped their pups from scarfing down their food during mealtimes, resulting in less gagging, vomiting, and coughing — and you can grab one for just over $7 right now.

Normally selling for $22, the now $7 Slo Bowl from Outward Hound is a puzzle bowl that makes eating a bit more challenging for pups who normally inhale their breakfast and dinner. The raised grooves on the inside of the bowl force dogs to slow down and take their time working kibbles out from the channels, which cuts down on doggy bloating, gas, and vomiting caused by rapid eating.

Image: Outward Hound

And because it slows down dogs’ eating so well, most dogs absolutely hate it, even though it’s good for them.

“My pawrents gave this bowl 5 stars but I do not approve,” one dog “wrote” in their Amazon review . “I like fast food … and by that I mean I like to eat my food fast. Super fast … This bowl was in the mailbox and ever since it arrived my SET (speedy eating time) has suffered tremendously. Before this dumb bowl arrived I had my SET down to 14.2 seconds per cup. NOW … my SET is sitting at an embarrassing 13 minutes. MINUTES!!!”

And even “fat cats” can benefit from the Slo Bowl, too! “I got this bowl because of my fat [cat],” another pet parent wrote . “He eats so fast, he pukes up whole un-chewed food regularly. Well since using this that has only happened once (it was overfilled) and he is losing a little weight because he gets bored having to work for his food. I highly recommend these bowls for any cat that eats too fast.”

