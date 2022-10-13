ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

This Fan-favorite Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Is Over 60% Off Today — You Can Grab It for Just $7

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlaY3_0iXa6rek00

Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still a ton of items marked down on the marketplace, including a bestselling dog bowl with over 83,200 five-star reviews. Pet parents say the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl has stopped their pups from scarfing down their food during mealtimes, resulting in less gagging, vomiting, and coughing — and you can grab one for just over $7 right now.

Normally selling for $22, the now $7 Slo Bowl from Outward Hound is a puzzle bowl that makes eating a bit more challenging for pups who normally inhale their breakfast and dinner. The raised grooves on the inside of the bowl force dogs to slow down and take their time working kibbles out from the channels, which cuts down on doggy bloating, gas, and vomiting caused by rapid eating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYqP5_0iXa6rek00
Image: Outward Hound

Buy: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl $7.22

And because it slows down dogs’ eating so well, most dogs absolutely hate it, even though it’s good for them.

“My pawrents gave this bowl 5 stars but I do not approve,” one dog “wrote” in their Amazon review . “I like fast food … and by that I mean I like to eat my food fast. Super fast … This bowl was in the mailbox and ever since it arrived my SET (speedy eating time) has suffered tremendously. Before this dumb bowl arrived I had my SET down to 14.2 seconds per cup. NOW … my SET is sitting at an embarrassing 13 minutes. MINUTES!!!”

And even “fat cats” can benefit from the Slo Bowl, too! “I got this bowl because of my fat [cat],” another pet parent wrote . “He eats so fast, he pukes up whole un-chewed food regularly. Well since using this that has only happened once (it was overfilled) and he is losing a little weight because he gets bored having to work for his food. I highly recommend these bowls for any cat that eats too fast.”

Slow down your pet’s eating and save 67% by picking up an Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl while the savings stick around.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRBvV_0iXa6rek00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $14 Pumpkin-Shaped Pet Brush That 'Grooms With No Problem' & Makes for 'Super Easy' Cleanups

TikTok is the best way to find new hacks that will make your life so much easier. For instance, a purse cleaning ball, instant acne treatment, and time-saving mixing bowls are just a few gadgets we found and now love. This time around, we came across a great hack for your pets. It’s an effective hairbrush on Amazon for your furry friend that’s garnered over seven million views on TikTok. According to shoppers, it works so well, their pets now ‘let them groom [them] without any problem’. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that this tool looks incredibly adorable. Awpland’s pet brush...
SheKnows

50+ Long & Elegant Baby Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Fancy

Choosing the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming — mainly because there are just so. Many. Options. If you’re not already starting with a favorite in mind, one thing that can help narrow down the field is to decide if you want something short and sweet, or long and elegant. Now, we love us some short, funky baby names. They’re fun and trendy, especially among celebrities, who frequently go with some unique baby name choices. But it’s also true that classy and sophisticated (read: long and fancy) baby names will never go out of style. For baby names that will...
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston & Sofia Vergara Swear By This Smoothing Face Mask That Shoppers Say Makes Them Feel Like a Goddess

It can be hard to find a skincare product that is worth splurging on and buying again and again. Luckily, Jennifer Aniston has an answer for you. Back in 2017, Aniston revealed some of her favorite beauty and skincare products that she buys in bulk. Specifically, she loves this one award-winning clay mask, saying, “There are so many wonderful ones out there. [But] Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now.” And the one she’s referring to is the Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask. And she’s not the only one who adores this clay mask, because Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara also...
SheKnows

Thanksgiving Has Arrived at Trader Joe's and These Are the Products We're Most Excited To Try

If there’s one thing we love about Fall, it’s shopping. Uh…we mean “gathering with family.” But in order to plan the perfect family gathering, you do have to hit up the grocery store, and there’s no better place to find seasonal treats than Trader Joe’s. The store started releasing fall items all the way back in August, but something exciting has been happening ever since: more and more fall items have been added to Trader Joe’s shelves. Now, we’re starting to get serious Thanksgiving vibes from the newest products, and there are a lot of them get excited about. We took...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Expensive Mascaras For This $7 ‘Must-Have’ One With Over 93,000 Reviews

No look is complete without your lashes being sky-high. Whether it’s a natural, more clean girl makeup look that Meadow Walker swears by or a super dramatic look, big lashes are a must. But let’s face it, sometimes applying lashes can be arduous, and it may not be the look you envision. However, there are so many affordable mascaras that give that falsies effect without all the glue and mishap. And this Amazon bestseller is not only super gorgeous on lashes, but it’s only $7. Buy: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $7.13 The L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara is...
SheKnows

This $24 Heated Blanket With Over 15,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Must-Have’ for Staying Toasty All Year Long

When winter rolls around, the first thing we want to do is wrap ourselves up in our weighted blankets and be a blanket burrito for the next three months. Sadly, this can’t be the case: we have to go shopping, drive around, and go out to run errands. However, we’re in 2022, and tech innovations have finally caught up with our blanket needs, specifically with a heated blanket for the car. Whether it’s for driving on a cold winter night or your little one wanting to take a cozy nap during a long road trip, Amazon has the ultimate winter blanket...
SheKnows

According to TikTok, It’s ‘Baked Salad Season’ — & No, We're Not Talking About a Roasted Vegetable Bowl

Salad season is pretty much an all-year-round affair — eating your leafy greens is key to staying well throughout summer and winter. But according to TikTok-er Justine Doiron (@Justine_Snacks), when the cooler months hit, it’s time to start baking your salads rather than eating them raw. And yeah, it sounds a bit weird, but once you see one of her baked salad recipes, your mouth will begin watering immediately. “It’s that time of year where I remind you once again … it’s baked salad season,” Doiron said in an October TikTok video. “Now what is a baked salad? It is a...
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Tumbler is Back in Stock in So Many Dreamy Colors & Sizes – & It’s Selling Out Fast

It’s never a bad thing to drink more water, especially when there’s a highly aesthetic tumbler to help. The Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is one of the most popular products on Amazon, it can barely stay in stock. It has a large capacity, comes in 14 dreamy hues, and has the ability to maintain any desired temperature. The tumbler keeps drinks warm for up to four hours, cold for up to six, and iced for up to 17 hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. Did we mention it’s famous too? In fact, Stanley Quencher has thousands of views...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Target's Selling These Spooky-Cute Halloween Cookie Houses & Kits That Every Family Needs

Picture this: Frosted cookie houses in October. Don’t worry, we’re not talking about those red, green, and white frosted Christmas gingerbread houses yet. Target did something delightfully unexpected and released a whole Halloween house kits line. Maybe it’s time to start a new tradition? One where you can decorate your house with spooky decor, eat one too many slices of pumpkin spice loaf, and now, make a haunted cookie house with the family. All the cookie kits come fully decked out with your favorite Halloween-colored frosting, delectable candy treats, and most importantly, pre-cut chocolate cookies to get the Halloween party started....
SheKnows

Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Festive Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Lookalikes for Under $10 Right Now

Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...
SheKnows

Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked

Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers. The C5 Super Boost...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Just Dropped Advent Calendars for the Whole Family Including Barbie, Kylie Cosmetics & Sugarfina Candy

It may be hard to believe, but December is right around the corner. If one of your favorite holiday traditions is to count down to Christmas with an advent calendar, get excited! The time to start shopping for your calendar is here. Nordstrom dropped new advent calendars for 2022, and there’s definitely something in there for everyone in your family. Advent calendars have become a holiday staple in recent years, there’s pretty much a calendar for anything and everything. For instance, if you’re into all things beauty and would love nothing more than trying new products all December long, Nordstrom has...
SheKnows

This Family’s Baby Tooth Tradition Involves Wooden Beavers & It’s … a Lot

Every family has their own unique traditions, especially when it comes to magical creatures — Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy. Although, the last one is pretty basic for most: kid gets wiggly tooth, it falls out, the Tooth Fairy sneaks in at night and slips money under the kid’s pillow in exchange for the tooth. It’s a time-honored ritual. However, one family doesn’t want to let those baby teeth go. Instead of giving them to the tooth fairy, they display them … in a wooden beaver. Wait, what? It sounds shocking but it’s true, and it’s actually kind...
OHIO STATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Have Called Fast-Acting & Effective Under-$20 Cream a ‘Life Saver’ for Relieving Migraines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you get a migraine hits, the world pauses and it seems like no matter what you’re doing, it won’t go away. Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is defined as “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” with symptoms like “nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.”
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Finding Their Perfect Everyday Lip Shades Thanks to These Long Lasting $6 Lip Creams

Let’s face it, no look is complete without some color on your lips. Whether you want to go bold with a red or vampy lip or more subtle, a lippie pulls the entire look together. As the late and great Elizabeth Taylor once said, “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together.” But in this case, just pop on some lipstick and start remembering you’re a fierce and confident person who can rock any lippie. And that’s the thing; there are so many lip products out there, it can get overwhelming to choose from. Thanks to Amazon,...
SheKnows

Spanx Added the ‘Most Flattering’ Jumpsuit to this Oprah-Loved Collection & It Fits Like a Dream for All Sizes

Thanks to Oprah, you may have heard of Spanx’s Perfect Pants. It’s a style that’s versatile, comfortable, and looks absolutely amazing on any pair of legs. Now, the shapewear brand has expanded its Perfect Collection to include a must-have one-piece that you’ll want in your closet for all the holiday parties this year. Spanx just dropped a brand new black jumpsuit that’s said to be the most flattering yet. The Perfect Jumpsuit features hidden tummy-control technology, a fitted hip and thigh area, and a flared bottom for a stylish touch. It’s guaranteed to be one of your favorite pieces in...
SheKnows

The 2022 LEGO Advent Calendars Just Dropped & They’re the Coolest Versions Ever

It might be almost Halloween, but our LEGO-lovin’ hearts are with these brand new LEGO advent calendars. It’s never too early to start celebrating the holidays, after all! And with fun LEGO minifigs from the world of Harry Potter, Marvel Studios, and of course good old Santa Claus himself, we’re having trouble narrowing down which to choose. (Is there a rule that says you can’t open multiple advent calendars per day? We don’t think there’s a rule.) A little history about the advent calendars we know and love today: the actual tradition dates back to the mid-1800s, when German Protestants...
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy