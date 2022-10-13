This Hampton Run colonial is primed to be your beautiful new home in January 2023! All that is missing at 109 Dribbler Way is you and yours. This brand-new beauty (ready at the end of January!) follows K. Hovnanian’s prized Delaware II floor plan… it includes four beds, 4.5 baths and more than 4,000 square feet of refined living spaces. The design includes all possible rear extensions, equating to the maximum square footage.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO