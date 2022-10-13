Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
UMW presents plans for new theatre building
From UMW: Aerial diagram of the theatre site courtesy of HGA. University of Mary Washington theatre, art and music majors and minors know how to make something beautiful. Now these fine and performing arts programs are engaged in envisioning their next academic home, as UMW prepares to construct a new theatre. The $117 million construction project comes from the 2022-23 state budget and includes funding for the renovation of duPont, Pollard and Melchers halls, a longtime UMW priority.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines
Fredericksburg SPCA receives more hurricane canines and felines. The Fredericksburg SPCA received 26 canines and 17 felines from Florida to provide aid in response to Hurricane Ian. In partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, the Fred SPCA was onsite at Richmond International Airport to welcome a Greater Good flight last Friday–October 14th.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Gleaming Hampton Run colonial
This Hampton Run colonial is primed to be your beautiful new home in January 2023! All that is missing at 109 Dribbler Way is you and yours. This brand-new beauty (ready at the end of January!) follows K. Hovnanian’s prized Delaware II floor plan… it includes four beds, 4.5 baths and more than 4,000 square feet of refined living spaces. The design includes all possible rear extensions, equating to the maximum square footage.
fredericksburg.today
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
fredericksburg.today
Hurkamp Park Otter-ly Amazing statue stolen
The Frederickcsburg Police daily report lists one of the bronze otters at Hurkamp Park has been stolen:. Hurkamp Park, 501 George Street, 10/16, A City Government employee reported an otter statue was stolen. Steven Wegner, the local artist who sculpted and cast the otters around town wrote in a Facebook...
fredericksburg.today
A steak out story from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office!
The steaks have never been higher. Deputy J.C. Thomas had to take stock of an udderly serious situation and grab the bull by the horns. He was over the moon to find a cow wandering along Courthouse Road near Walpole Street. Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to assist and they milked...
