Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
Operation Stop Arm: Troopers crack down on traffic violations around school zones, buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're seeing extra law enforcement on the roadways this week, don't be alarmed -- "Operation Stop Arm" is underway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations" in and around school zones and school bus stops from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 as part of a statewide initiative.
