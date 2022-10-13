ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oc-breeze.com

November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day

The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks

The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Bus service expected to continue as usual Monday

OC Bus service will continue on Monday, with some delays possible for passengers, as contract talks are expected to resume between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its 150 maintenance employees. OCTA had urged the union to continue negotiations after talks broke off Sunday. Late in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest

Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation

R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Buena Park native serves aboard USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Andrew Ferrer, from Buena Park, Calif., stands primary operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment.
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project

The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Sheriff investigating suspicious death as a homicide

Investigators seek information in Laguna Niguel homicide. Laguna Niguel, Ca. (October 17, 2022) – On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22

Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around...

