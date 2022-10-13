Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day
The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
OC Bus service expected to continue as usual Monday
OC Bus service will continue on Monday, with some delays possible for passengers, as contract talks are expected to resume between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its 150 maintenance employees. OCTA had urged the union to continue negotiations after talks broke off Sunday. Late in the...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of October 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of October 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest
Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
Buena Park native serves aboard USS Nimitz
U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Andrew Ferrer, from Buena Park, Calif., stands primary operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5...
Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project
The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
Fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at approximately 8:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue regarding a subject in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the...
Orange County Sheriff investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Investigators seek information in Laguna Niguel homicide. Laguna Niguel, Ca. (October 17, 2022) – On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22
Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around...
