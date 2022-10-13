Read full article on original website
WSET
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
WSET
ECPI Offering "You Can Do Tech" Event to Learn What University Offers
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — ECPI University in Roanoke wants you to come study there! They are offering an event called "You Can Do Tech." Emily learned how you can further your education there.
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WSET
'God will keep him safe:' Calvary Chapel Lynchburg sends group to help in Ukraine
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The war in Ukraine rages on as it's set to enter its ninth month of battle and one church here in Lynchburg is sending help to those in need. Calvary Chapel Lynchburg is stepping up to help on the ground in Kyiv by sending a group of men from their church community.
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSET
Water Resources will host tours of the 'College Hill Water Treatment Plant'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources will host tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant. On Friday the City of Lynchburg’s College Hill Water Treatment Plant will be open to the public for guided tours. This will be located at 525 Taylor Street. It will provide...
WSET
Lynchburg Museum celebrates the life and legacy of midwife Julia Whitely Branch
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Museum has a new mini-exhibit for people to view. The museum held an opening reception Saturday for the new addition which celebrates Lynchburg midwife and baby nurse Julia Whiteley Branch. The museum said that Branch is one of the first black midwives that...
WSET
Optima Health Offering New Medicare Benefits to Members
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Optima Health plans are getting new Medicare benefits this year. Emily spoke with the director of Medicare Operations at Optima Health to find out how you can plan ahead.
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department hoping to break records with annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is hoping to break some records when it comes to its "Fill the Boot" campaign, and you can help them do just that. Now through October 23, LFD will be raising funds for its annual campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
WSET
Judge decides some families at James Crossing can return home after VLAS filed lawsuit
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Some James Crossing Residents who were forced out after their building was condemned are going home, but some of them are still concerned. The judge's ruling Friday comes after Virginia Legal aid filed a lawsuit against the management to prevent them from terminating leases with tenants who lived in building 828.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WSET
'Everything is up:' Local business owners react to sky-high inflation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Inflation continues to hammer the U.S. as it soars to its highest levels since the 1980s. The Consumer Price Index reports an inflation rate of 8.2% in the month of September, marking a 40-year high. Businesses in the Hill City are working to deal with...
WSET
Roanoke SPCA hosts 'SPAYghetti' event to raise funds for animal services
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser to raise money for animal services. The event is on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The SPAYghetti fundraiser will offer a...
WSET
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
WSET
Eight people in Harrisonburg were shot on Devon Lane: HPD
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight Sunday. This incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. at the 1500 block of Devon lane. According to HPD an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Five...
WSET
'The best thing you can do is shred:' Amherst Co. warns of new mail scam
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam going around through the mail. On Monday, the sheriff's office made an announcement that people are receiving letters and a check in the mail like these:. SEE ALSO: 12-year-old alerts family, everyone...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WSET
Liberty does enough in 21-20 win over G-W, becomes bowl eligible
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An early fourth-quarter touchdown allowed Liberty to regain the lead and secure its fourth bowl-eligible season with a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb, Saturday afternoon, during Homecoming Weekend. The win, Liberty’s fourth in a row, pushes the Flames’ record to 6-1. The victory also gives the...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSET
Sunday starts dry; ends wet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and we'll word the forecast as periods of rain. It doesn't rain the entire day at all, in fact, most of the rain will be held off until after lunchtime. Bottom line - the later we head into the afternoon on Sunday, the higher the rain chances are.
