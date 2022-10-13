ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Eight people in Harrisonburg were shot on Devon Lane: HPD

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight Sunday. This incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. at the 1500 block of Devon lane. According to HPD an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Five...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty does enough in 21-20 win over G-W, becomes bowl eligible

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An early fourth-quarter touchdown allowed Liberty to regain the lead and secure its fourth bowl-eligible season with a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb, Saturday afternoon, during Homecoming Weekend. The win, Liberty’s fourth in a row, pushes the Flames’ record to 6-1. The victory also gives the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Sunday starts dry; ends wet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and we'll word the forecast as periods of rain. It doesn't rain the entire day at all, in fact, most of the rain will be held off until after lunchtime. Bottom line - the later we head into the afternoon on Sunday, the higher the rain chances are.
LYNCHBURG, VA

