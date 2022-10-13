Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New Mexico
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque
rrobserver.com
Rainy again, get ready for colder days
After a cold and wet weekend today is much of the same. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Another cool and rainy day expected for most areas.”. Fall is a beautiful time of year. There are pretty fall colors everywhere, Halloween is around the corner and in New Mexico it is chilly.
39th Duke City Marathon takes place through colder temperatures, rain
Participants ran through the October weather during the 39th Annual Duke City Marathon.
KRQE News 13
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday
Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
rrobserver.com
Rain and storms in store for the weekend
After a clear and sunny week, the weekend has some rain up it’s sleeve but with luckily almost no wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A storm system arrives Saturday, increasing rain chances through Monday. Light snow will even be possible above 9500 ft!”. It will be a good...
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque
The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Employee Journey
Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
ladailypost.com
Topper Marching Band Knocks It Out Of The Park!
The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta Saturday at UNM Stadium in Albuquerque. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. LAHS Marching Band awards from the the ‘Preliminary’ competition. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. By RYAN FINN & the Topper Marching Band Staff. LAHS Marching...
rrobserver.com
RRPD Toy Drive: Oct. 17-Nov.28
Rio Rancho Police Department is starting it’s annual toy drive Monday Oct. 17. The Department hosts an event to provide presents for underprivileged children in the City of Rio Rancho. To help make the holidays a special time of year, the department is asking the community to donate new,...
rrobserver.com
Halloween highly anticipated this year
Halloween Decorations in Northern Meadows, Corrales, and Bernalillo.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Since last year’s Halloween was kind of a bust, this year people are excited for tricks and treats. Several houses have already decorated for Halloween and the displays are full of fun, spookiness, and recognizable characters. There will be a...
KRQE News 13
Rio Grande Community Farm invites you to their annual Maize Maze festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm turns 25 years old this year, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to join them this weekend for two fun-filled days at their annual Maize Maze Fall Festival. An event that the whole family can enjoy, happening Oct.15-16. From...
New speed camera placed on Coors after city previously said ‘no’ to cameras on state roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque added a new speed camera along Coors Blvd. near Fortuna Rd. after previously saying they would not place one on state roads. The city says after “a combination of traffic information, the high fatality and injury network, crash data” the decision was made to place a camera on […]
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
