Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.

Police were called at about 12:10 p.m. to the hospital’s Belmont Avenue campus after the man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was walking east on East Midlothian Boulevard near Market Street when someone in a passing car going in the opposite direction fired a shot at him and he was hit in the leg.

The man told police he got on a bus there, took that bus downtown, then got another bus to get to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said it appeared the man was shot at very close range in the upper right leg.

