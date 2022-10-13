ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
dailydodge.com

Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide

(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
FALL RIVER, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Moderate damage caused from chimney fire in Sheboygan County

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Sheboygan County caused moderate damage to a two-story home on Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on the W3000 block of County Road V in the town of Lima. The...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police investigating hit-and-run incident on east side, pedestrian injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged hit-and-run incident on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man was reportedly left with non-life-threatening injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Juvenile sustains minor injuries from dog bite, GBPD seeking owner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the owner of a stray dog that was allegedly involved in a biting incident on Monday morning. According to a release, a juvenile sustained minor injuries after being bit by the dog at Meyer Park between 9:45 a.m and 10:00 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy