Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide
(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man pleads no contest to charges from 2021 stabbing incident on South Broadway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man facing homicide charges from a Green Bay stabbing back in 2021 pleaded ‘No Contest’ to some charges and had others dismissed. Court records show that 22-year-old Wesley Brice pleaded no contest to multiple charges stemming from a stabbing back in March 2021. Brice was originally facing nine charges.
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of robbing business with a knife, arrested for armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16. Two days earlier...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
wearegreenbay.com
Moderate damage caused from chimney fire in Sheboygan County
LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Sheboygan County caused moderate damage to a two-story home on Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on the W3000 block of County Road V in the town of Lima. The...
Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
whby.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police investigating hit-and-run incident on east side, pedestrian injured
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged hit-and-run incident on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man was reportedly left with non-life-threatening injuries.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Juvenile sustains minor injuries from dog bite, GBPD seeking owner
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the owner of a stray dog that was allegedly involved in a biting incident on Monday morning. According to a release, a juvenile sustained minor injuries after being bit by the dog at Meyer Park between 9:45 a.m and 10:00 a.m.
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Child death investigation underway in neighboring Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
October 12, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, dispatchers from Dodge County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a child had been struck by a vehicle on private property in rural Beaver Dam. An officer from the...
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
