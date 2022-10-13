Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 11
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat. The financial advisor and Democrat has served for seven years in the seat and is seeking a third consecutive term. This is the first time he has faced any opposition, with a challenge from Republican Jessica Yeates. But Albritton says he brings the experience needed to serve the district best and wants to continue what he started.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Business owner Steve Umling runs for Caddo Parish School Dist. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport business owner Steve Umling is running for Caddo Parish School District 1. The current representative for District 1, Steve Riall, is not seeking re-election. Umling and Caddo Parish parent Kisha Newsom, both Republicans, are looking to fill the seat. The district includes the northwestern...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. “I think that Shreveport is at a critical time in its history, and it needs some mature experienced leadership to help it go to the next level,“ said Arceneaux.
KTBS
More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
KSLA
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
ktalnews.com
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
ktalnews.com
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
ktalnews.com
Petition drive to stop adult store from opening
Residents of Shreveport's District G band together to keep the Hustler Hollywood Store from opening in their community.
ktalnews.com
Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate lowest in years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers.
bizmagsb.com
Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
ktalnews.com
Marshall ISD teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover, the attorneys representing the victim and his family, video evidence showed...
ktalnews.com
Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship Houses
The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community.
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
ktalnews.com
Cooler Fall air arriving this week
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th.
