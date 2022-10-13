ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat. The financial advisor and Democrat has served for seven years in the seat and is seeking a third consecutive term. This is the first time he has faced any opposition, with a challenge from Republican Jessica Yeates. But Albritton says he brings the experience needed to serve the district best and wants to continue what he started.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. “I think that Shreveport is at a critical time in its history, and it needs some mature experienced leadership to help it go to the next level,“ said Arceneaux.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
GIBSLAND, LA
ktalnews.com

Petition drive to stop adult store from opening

Petition drive to stop adult store from opening

Residents of Shreveport's District G band together to keep the Hustler Hollywood Store from opening in their community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate lowest in years

Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate lowest in years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Marshall ISD teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover, the attorneys representing the victim and his family, video evidence showed...
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship Houses

Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship Houses

The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cooler Fall air arriving this week

Cooler Fall air arriving this week

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th.
SHREVEPORT, LA

