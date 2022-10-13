ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud

Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover

Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
NBA World Reacts To Concerning Nate Robinson News

Nate Robinson, one of the most beloved hoopers of the mid-2000's to 2010's, is reportedly undergoing a scary health battle. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 11-year NBA vet and three-time Slam Dunk champ announced that he's undergoing treatment as he fights through renal kidney failure. In a statement...
