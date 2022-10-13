Read full article on original website
LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."
Back in 2014, LeBron James explained why he wouldn't allow Bryce and Bronny James to play American football until high school.
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud
Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."
Klay Thompson thinks that any tension between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can be solved with ring night and time.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
NBA World Reacts To Concerning Nate Robinson News
Nate Robinson, one of the most beloved hoopers of the mid-2000's to 2010's, is reportedly undergoing a scary health battle. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 11-year NBA vet and three-time Slam Dunk champ announced that he's undergoing treatment as he fights through renal kidney failure. In a statement...
WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith Reveals She's Pregnant, 'New Addition Loading'
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith has another bundle of joy on the way -- announcing on Monday she's expecting her second child!. The Phoenix Mercury point guard surprised everyone on Monday by posting photos of her pregnant belly on Instagram. "New addition loading 🧡," the 32-year-old said in the caption.
